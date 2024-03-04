3 reasons why CSK should open with Rachin Ravindra in IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a major early blow ahead of IPL 2024 as opener Devon Conway is set to miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing surgery on his fractured left thumb.

Conway has been a massive performer for the franchise since joining in 2022. He played seven games in the first season, scoring 252 runs at an average of 42, and almost tripled that in 14 games in 2023 - 672 runs at 51.69 - in the title charge.

But one Kiwi's loss is another's again. This could be the perfect opportunity for CSK to look at their IPL 2024 auction signing Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore) and put him alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order. Here, we explain why:

#3 CSK shouldn't waste Ravindra's red-hot form

Expand Tweet

Since he started scoring runs before the 2023 World Cup, Ravindra has just not stopped. In his last 10 international matches across formats, he has notched a double hundred, two centuries, and two fifties.

It started with ODIs and has now slowly transitioned into Tests and T20s too. It's not that Ravindra hasn't been "found out" yet as fast-bowlers have been quick to target his short-ball weaknesses and his early-innings nerves. But he has shown excellent adaptability by molding his game according to the situation.

His numbers in T20s belie his talent at the moment but as his 35-ball 68 showed against Australia, he can take quality bowling teams by surprise with his array of shots.

At the current stage, it's the perfect mix of control and ingenuity - something that CSK just shouldn't miss on bringing into the IPL.

#2 More complimentary skills than other options

If not Ravindra, CSK have a host of other options to look at - Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, and Ajinkya Rahane, apart from other left-field choices (MS Dhoni himself?) which can't be ruled out either. However, they don't seem to work as well as the New Zealand all-rounder for a variety of reasons.

Moeen and Rahane have had their troubles as openers before in the IPL. Santner could be a great idea to provide balance but is the kind of risk that suits teams like Kolkata Knight Riders' philosophy more than CSK. Mitchell, meanwhile, has been picked as the middle-order rock and that's his best position too.

Ravindra would be the closest CSK could come to replacing Conway. He'll maintain that left-hand right-hand combination, would be excellent against spin and pace equally, and most of all, would take pressure off Ruturaj Gaikwad due to his ability to tee off early and let him settle at the other end.

And finally, it'd be another extra bowling option which you can't have enough of if you are Dhoni.

#1 Long-term aspect

Expand Tweet

Conway is 32-years-old while Ravindra is 24. Getting the latter used to the team early could be the way CSK find a blessing in disguise.

If he settles in nice and early, there could be a clear pathway in sight for a leadership future. Ravindra already captains his team in the Super Smash – New Zealand's Domestic Twenty20 Competition. He's still developing but with Dhoni set to retire anytime soon, CSK would need more and more leaders to offset the gap.

A composed personality and a media favorite also add brownie points in terms of the franchise's overall PR and image.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App