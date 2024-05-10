3 reasons why CSK should recall Rachin Ravindra for IPL 2024 clash vs GT in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Friday, May 10. The hosts are currently at the bottom of the table but still stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win their last three matches, and other results go their way.

The Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are in fourth place on the points table with 12 points from 11 games. CSK will need to win at least two of their last three games to qualify for the playoffs. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match and will look to continue their good form when they face GT.

However, CSK still need to excel in some departments, one of which is their opening pair. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form, having scored 541 runs in 11 matches; however, his partner Ajinkya Rahane has struggled. Rahane has managed just 208 runs in 10 innings and has looked vulnerable throughout the tournament.

This might tempt CSK to go back to Rachin Ravindra, who didn’t have much success in his initial games but is blessed with plenty of talent. On that note, here are three reasons why the Super Kings should recall Rachin Ravindra for their clash against the Gujarat Titans.

#1 Rachin Ravindra provides a left-right combination at the top

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been leading CSK from the front. However, in the last four games, they have only mustered one fifty-plus partnership when Rahane and Gaikwad have been paired together. There’s a good possibility that the CSK think tank will bring in Rachin Ravindra.

The New Zealand batter provides a left-right combination at the top, which is an asset in any form of the game as opposition bowlers consistently need to change their lines and lengths. With Rahane struggling at the top of the order, giving Ravindra another chance makes sense.

#2 Rachin has a good strike rate this season

The IPL, especially this season, demands that batsmen score runs at a lofty strike rate. Rachin Ravindra is known for targeting bowlers in the powerplay and scoring quickly for his team.

The New Zealand batter has a strike rate of 164.2 in the seven matches he has played this season and can be the game-changer for CSK on his day. Also, Rachin striking well at one end would allow CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to play somewhat of an anchor role and shepherd the innings.

#3 Offers a few overs of spin and is a gun fielder

The New Zealander also offers a few overs of spin. With Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opening for GT, left-arm orthodox spin could be used to good effect. This season, Ravindra has only bowled twice; he will be determined to contribute with the ball if he gets a chance against the Titans.

Also, the 24-year-old is a brilliant fielder, having taken some good catches and saving important runs for his team earlier in the competition. With Rachin possessing excellent all-round skills, there is every chance of him making the starting 11 against the Gujarat Titans on Friday.

