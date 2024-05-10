Punjab Kings become second team to be eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs race after 60-run loss to RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the second team to be eliminated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, May 9 at Dharamsala. They were handed a 60 run-loss by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Punjab-based franchise invited RCB to bat first on a belter of a surface. Initially, PBKS' decision to field first went in their favor as the visitors lost two wickets inside the powerplay overs.

However, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar staged a fightback for RCB, as they steered the team at a high run-rate. Although, Patidar was dismissed on 55 off 23, Kohli continued his purple patch, striking the ball cleanly to all corners of the park.

Kohli missed a well-deserved century, as he was dismissed on 92 off 47, a knock that included seven fours and six sixes. Cameron Green provided a notable contribution of 46 off 27 to lead Bengaluru to a mammoth 241. Harshal Patel impressed by taking three wickets.

In reply, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh (6) in the first over, but the pair of Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw kept the team in the fight with their hitting prowess.

As the home team were marching on in the right path, Faf du Plessis plucked a stunning catch to dismiss Bairstow (27). Then, Rossouw dominated the bowlers, but his untimely dismissal resulted in PBKS' slide. The Proteas batter slammed 61 off 27 with nine fours and three sixes.

Although, Shashank Singh (37) did well, the other batters couldn't chip in as the team got bundled out for 181. Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 3/43 off four overs.

With only four wins in 12 league matches, PBKS are eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. They will clash with Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad in their final two games. Gujarat Titans have already been eliminated and lie at the bottom of the table.

RCB keep their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was certainly an eliminator for the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs. With a big 60-run victory, RCB gained crucial two points and boosted their net run-rate.

They have five wins in 12 league matches and boast a net run-rate of +0.217. The Bengaluru-based franchise takes on Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in their next two games.

