What happened the last time GT played against CSK? Exploring Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 10).

The two teams have locked horns six times in the IPL, with the head-to-head battle evenly poised at 3:3. The Super Kings beat the Titans by 63 runs in their most recent faceoff at Chepauk on March 26.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 206/6 in 20 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his opening partner Rachin Ravindra chipped in with identical scores of 46 off 36 and 20 balls, respectively. Shivam Dube top-scored with 51 runs off 23 deliveries, hitting five sixes and two boundaries.

Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, and Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 24*(20), 14 (6), and run-a-ball 12.

Rashid Khan bagged two wickets for GT, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson and Mohit Sharma scalped one wicket each.

In response, the Titans managed 143/8. Sai Sudharsan (37 off 31), Wriddhiman Saha (21 off 17) and David Miller (21 off 16) got starts but failed to take the team over the line.

Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for SRH, while Matheesha Pathirana and Daryl Mitchell bagged one wicket apiece.

CSK’s scorecard from their last IPL match

CSK beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in their last IPL game in Dharamsala on May 5.

Asked to bat first, the Super Kings put up 167/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring 43 off 26 with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 32 (21) and 30 (19), respectively. Moeen Ali and Shardul Thakur added 17 runs each off 20 and 11 deliveries, respectively. Harshal Patel cleaned up MS Dhoni for a golden duck.

Harshal and Rahul Chahar bagged three wickets each for PBKS, while Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran bagged two and one wicket(s), respectively.

In response, PBKS managed 139/9. Prabhsimran Singh (30 off 23) and Shashank Singh (27 off 20) got off to starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Ravindra Jadeja also starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/20, while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh picked up two wickets each. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket apiece.

GT’s scorecard from their last IPL game

GT lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4.

Asked to bat first, the Titans were bundled out for 147 in 19.3 overs. The visitors got off to a poor start as the top three departed for single digits. Shahrukh Khan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 37 (24), 30 (20) and 35 (21), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each for RCB, while Cameron Green and Karn Sharma scalped one each.

In response, RCB achieved the target with 6.2 overs to spare. Captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli shared a 92-run stand for the opening wicket. Faf smashed 64 off 23 in an innings laced with three maximum and 10 boundaries. Kohli hit 42 off 27, including four sixes and two boundaries. However, RCB were reduced to 117/6 following a middle-order collapse.

Dinesh Karthik (21 off 12) and Swapnil Singh (15 off 9) stayed unbeaten and took the team over the line.

Joshua Little starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 4/45, while Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets.

