3 reasons why CSK are struggling in second half of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are trapped in an unfamiliar place, a must-win situation in the final stages of the phase in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Their inconsistency, particularly in the second half of the tournament has cost them a comfortable passage through to the top four, and the defending champions will have to do it the hard way now.

A 35-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) has left CSK deflated with a tricky set of fixtures lined up next. Only one day after the defeat in Ahmedabad, the Men in Yellow have to turn up against the formidable Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in an afternoon contest on Sunday, May 12. Their last contest is against a resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK are placed fourth in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.491, and are neck-to-neck with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the middle of the table.

Specifically in the second half of the tournament, CSK have only won two out of six matches. The phase includes twin losses at home to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why CSK are struggling in the second half of IPL 2024.

#1 Injuries

Straight off the blocks, it is undeniable that injuries have played a part in CSK's roller-coaster campaign. While it began with niggles and the odd absence, it has now blown to a full crisis right when they were needed the most.

Star pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who was initially sidelined due to a niggle, did not make any appearances after the win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk. He eventually left for Sri Lanka, effectively ending his campaign midway.

To make matters worse, Deepak Chahar also sustained a hamstring injury. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stated that things do not look good, and it can be safely assumed that his season is done and dusted.

The makeshift CSK bowling unit comprising Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, and Richard Gleeson showed promise during the win over PBKS in Dharamshala. However, the bench options were punished at the hands of GT openers recently, conceding 231 runs en route to CSK's sixth loss of the season.

Devon Conway's absence from the entire season at the top has also had an impact. They have been unable to find an opening combination that clicks, with all three of Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, and Ruturaj Gaikwad shuffling around in a bid for the best combination, but to no avail.

#2 Poor form

Another obvious reason for CSK's downward spiral has been the fact that too many players have not been in form. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, and Moeen Ali have not fared well with the bat. If the second half of the campaign is specifically considered, then Shivam Dube's poor returns have also played a huge part.

Dube scored 242 runs in the first six matches at a strike rate of 163.51 and an average of 60.50. However, across the next six matches, he has been dismissed in single figures on three occasions, which includes successive golden ducks against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The same fate awaited the bowling unit. Although spinners not being in the mix quite as before has been an issue for the majority of the franchises, none have been affected like CSK. The defending champions have been unable to bring the spinners into the game like before.

Ravindra Jadeja has put in the odd display here and there, but his overall campaign has not been a fruitful one. The same is the case with Moeen Ali. The all-rounder has averaged close to 25 overs per season since his arrival to CSK. This season, despite seven appearances, he has bowled only eight overs.

#3 Over-reliance on certain individuals

CSK have been devoid of complete team performances this season. When the batting has clicked, the bowling has let them down. There have been instances where the batting has not given anything for the bowlers to work with as well.

A lot rests on the trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja in this current setup. It is evident that unless at least two of these individuals click, CSK will not be able to win a match.

To an extent, toss has also played a role in CSK's string of losses. When factors like form and injuries are not in your favor, teams often need a little bit of luck to neutralize things, but this has not been the case. CSK lost the toss in all matches of the second half of their campaign barring the most recent one against GT.

With heavy dew in Chepauk, CSK had to defend targets and with their bowling attack, they unsurprisingly ended up on the losing side.

