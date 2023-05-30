3 reasons why CSK won their 5th IPL title

In a thrilling final on Sunday (May 29), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, clinched their fifth IPL title by defeating the reigning champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a gripping conclusion to the match, CSK’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a remarkable innings.

With 10 runs needed off the last two deliveries, he unleashed a powerful six straight down the ground, followed by a well-placed four to the fine leg boundary off the bowling of Mohit Sharma. The final boundary sparked off wild celebrations as CSK matched Mumbai Indians’ legacy of winning five IPL titles.

Here we take a look at three reasons why CSK won their 5th IPL title:

#3 Pace bowling stocks

Pathirana was an excellent find this season

Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana have played a significant role as frontline pacers in CSK's remarkable success this year. Their exceptional performances have resulted in a combined total of 41 wickets, making them the top two wicket-takers for the team.

Despite missing six games this season due to a hamstring injury, Deepak Chahar made a remarkable comeback and immediately left a strong impression. In the highly anticipated Qualifier 1 match against the Gujarat Titans, Chahar showcased his skills by taking two crucial wickets for just 29 runs. Among his victims were the Titans' openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill.

These three pacers made a lot of difference to CSK's fortunes this season

#2 Conway-Gaikwad provide safety

Devon Conway launched a stunning assualt

The opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has been instrumental for CSK. Before the final, they added 775 runs across 14 innings this season, making them the second-highest scoring opening pair. Together, they have recorded two centuries and four half-century partnerships. Their exceptional performance during the PowerPlay overs has consistently laid a strong foundation for CSK, enabling them to achieve formidable finishes.

Even in the final match, CSK started their chase with a daunting asking rate of nearly 12 runs per over in the final. Now, the task was cut out for the openers as Devon Conway took on the Gujarat bowlers. He led the charge with a quickfire 47 off just 25 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) for the first wicket. The duo set an aggressive tempo in the initial six overs, setting the stage for the chase.

Conway, who has become an integral member of this side, ended the IPL season with 672 runs.

#1 Clarity in roles and a long rope

Shivam Dube finished in top gear

All through the season, Shivam Dube was a designated basher against the spinners. He was used as an impact player in different matches and was mighty impressive in the middle order. Before the final, he had smacked 33 sixes against the spinners and displayed tremendous calm in the middle.

In the final, he found great help from Ravindra Jadeja and the duo showed superb calmness even when the required run rate kept escalating.

In a remarkable display of composure during the high-stakes match, Ravindra Jadeja (15* off 6) and Shivam Dube (32* off 21) showcased nerves of steel. Jadeja, in particular, exhibited remarkable calmness as he confidently dispatched a six and a four when the team needed 10 runs off the final two deliveries.

MS Dhoni believes in giving players an extended run and he keeps backing his wards. This paid off once again as Ambati Rayudu, playing his final match, made a notable contribution with a quick 19 off just eight balls.

