3 reasons why DC may not qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs after washout vs SRH

By Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
Modified May 06, 2025 17:38 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals celebrate picking a wicket during the ongoing IPL. Source: Getty

The Delhi Capitals (DC) would like to believe they got out of jail by securing a point after a below-par batting performance, which saw them score an under-par 133 after being put into bat by SRH captain Pat Cummins.

Despite getting away with a point, they occupy the fifth position in the points table, with the top four teams having won seven matches. DC have lost the momentum at the wrong time and face three top teams in their next three games to make it to the last four.

Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will be their three remaining opponents. Given the form they are in, it will be an uphill task for DC to win all the matches and make it through to the final four. DC started their campaign with four consecutive wins, but their season has tapered off significantly.

It looks difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs from this situation. Here are three possible reasons why DC may not qualify for the playoffs following the washout against the Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Three reasons why DC may not qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs

#3 They have lost momentum at the wrong time

It was a stellar start to their campaign for the Delhi Capitals, winning their first four games, but since then, they have lost all the momentum, losing four of their next seven matches, with one match getting abandoned.

They just about peaked too early and lost the plot when it mattered the most. Even against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they collapsed to 29-5 before Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma took them to a score of some semblance. Momentum is very important in the game, and at this stage, it looks difficult for DC to get through to the final four.

#2 Unsettled top order

Experimenting at this stage of the tournament might not be the best option, but the Delhi Capitals are in a tricky situation, which has forced them to make some changes at the top of the order.

Jake Fraser-McGurk started the tournament but was dropped due to his poor form. Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis were considered the two designated openers after Faf returned, but from seemingly nowhere Karun Nair was sent to open the innings in the company of Faf against the Sunrisers.

It clearly suggests that the top order looks unsettled, and the Capitals aren't sure about what they are doing. They need a clear mindset ahead of the last three matches, or else the road might be a bit too far for them against three quality opponents.

#1 Direct clash with in-form playoff contenders in upcoming games

The Delhi Capitals will come up against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, and all three of them are fighting for the playoffs spots. All three teams are in the top four, with at least seven wins each and are in good form.

The Punjab Kings won their last two matches against the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Supergiants, while GT defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.

It will be important for DC to start from scratch and not think about other results, as extra pressure on them against teams fighting for every playoff spot will only add to the confusion.

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.

Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member.

