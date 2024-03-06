3 reasons why Devon Conway's injury is a huge blow to CSK's IPL 2024 chances 

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a massive blow as their premier opening batter Devon Conway has been ruled out for at least the first half of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

The stylish southpaw sustained a thumb injury during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, subsequently missing the two-match Test series.

Conway who was the Player of the Match in the 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans was an indispensable part of the CSK outfit in the last couple of seasons. He hasn't been in the greatest of touch in the recent past and the eight-week break might just help him come back refreshed. He is expected to undergo a surgery this week.

"Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a recent statement.

Conway's absence will now force the CSK think tank to alter their combination following a remarkable start to his IPL career. In just 23 matches, Conway has already scored 924 runs at an impressive average of 48.63 and a brilliant strike rate of 141.28.

In the international circuit, he hasn't been in the greatest form but we could see a whole different Conway in the second half of the competition. Having said that, let us have a look at three reasons why Conway's absence is a massive blow to the Chennai Super Kings:

#1 Conway was CSK's leading run scorer in 2023

Now when you miss the services of your leading run-getter from the previous season, it has to be a massive blow irrespective of how big a team you are. Conway was at his fluent best in 2023 and finished the competition with 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.71.

Conway's ability to score briskly without taking too many risks sets him apart from the rest of his peers. He loves finding the gap in the powerplay and knows how to build an innings.

He can also change his role which was evident during the IPL 2023 final. Conway laid the foundation for CSK's win with an electrifying 47 off 25 deliveries. The southpaw contributed with the bat all tournament and his absence could be a huge blow for the defending champions.

#2 The opening combination has to be tinkered

Conway and Ruturaj emerged as one of the leading opening pairs in the IPL.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad clicked as a pair instantly after being asked to take on the mantle in 2022. While Conway played just 7 matches towards the latter half of the 2022 season, it was enough to cement his place at the top of the order for the next season.

In 2023, Conway and Gaikwad became an integral part of the CSK outfit as the duo flourished in each other's presence. The duo seemed to love batting with each other, especially with the consistent performances they racked up in 2023.

Conway's absence from the first eight weeks of the competition will now force the CSK management to change their opening stand. It will be interesting to see whether Conway gets his place back at the top of the order after his return.

#3 Conway's experience will be missed dearly

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have always relied on their experienced customers to win them titles and bail them out of pressure situations. While Conway might be playing IPL from 2022, he has the experience and exposure at this level which CSK will miss in the first half of the competition.

An all-format batter, Conway has different moulds to his game and the experience has come only by playing against varied quality bowlers and in different conditions. Conway took IPL like a fish to water and his consistent rise for the yellow brigade helped them win the title in 2023.

