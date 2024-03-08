3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik could be massive for RCB in IPL 2024

The upcoming 2024 IPL season could mark Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's last appearance in the tournament. According to a PTI report, Karthik is contemplating international retirement as well after the 2024 IPL season.

'DK' has been a journeyman, turning up for multiple IPL teams over his 242-game career so far. He arguably peaked during the 2013 season with the Mumbai Indians, where his 510 runs helped them win the title. Over the years, Karthik gradually molded himself into the role of a finisher and also showed glimpses of his best for RCB in IPL 2022.

The Royal Challengers are yet to win an IPL title and they will hope that 2024 is the year where they finally break the jinx. On that note, here are three reasons why Dinesh Karthik could be crucial for RCB's chances in his potential final season in the league:

#3 Been there, done that

Dinesh Karthik's inspirational comeback to the Indian team ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup was a lot down to the incredible IPL season he had. Scoring 330 runs in 16 games in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 183.33, DK gave the Indian team management the belief that he was the finisher they were looking for.

His prolific season also helped RCB go all the way to the playoffs before bowing out of the tournament in Qualifier 2. While he didn't have a great IPL 2023 season, the role of a finisher is familiar to Karthik and he will back himself to replicate his heroics from two years ago.

#2 New-look middle-order needs Dinesh Karthik's experience

RCB traded in Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians (MI) and head coach Andy Flower seems certain to have him bat at No. 5. It means that Green could form a partnership with Dinesh Karthik in finishing games for RCB in IPL 2024.

With Rajat Patidar also likely to be back into the mix after missing IPL 2023 due to injury, the Royal Challengers middle order needs the experience that Karthik brings to the table. Despite DK scoring just 140 runs from 13 games last season, there's no substitute for experience and that could play a huge role for the Bengaluru franchise.

#1 Nothing to lose

After featuring for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik's modest returns saw him dropped from the T20I scheme of things. The pressure to get back into the national setup might also have taken a toll on Karthik last season.

However, if the reports about his potential retirement are true, he probably won't have any pressure to perform going into the IPL 2024 season. That could instead liberate him and bring the best out of him, thereby helping RCB get consistent performances.

With the inexperienced Anuj Rawat being the only other Indian backup wicketkeeper, RCB will hope Karthik finds his mojo this year.

