3 reasons why Faf du Plessis' form is a big issue for RCB ahead of IPL 2024

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is one of the most sought-after T20 cricketers in the circuit and has been one of the best IPL batters in the last few seasons. He finished IPL 2023 as the second-highest run-scorer despite an injury, scoring more than 700 runs in fourteen matches at a very healthy strike rate of 153.68.

His importance to this RCB team in all senses can't be underscored, and it is a matter of concern for the franchise that he's going through a lean phase. In his last seven matches for the Joburg Super Kings and in the T10 League, du Plessis has aggregated only 49 runs and hasn't looked himself by any stretch.

Here are three reasons why Faf du Plessis' form is a big issue for RCB ahead of IPL 2024.

#3 It could lead to slower starts

RCB were known for their consistently quick starts and high scores during the powerplay last season, but an out-of-form Faf du Plessis could change that very quickly for the side. Both Virat Kohli and du Plessis fed on each other's presence and confidently took on the bowlers in the powerplay, but any one of them going into a shell could affect the partnership adversely.

RCB is a team that can't afford to make slow starts, and for that reason, Faf du Plessis needs to be back in form.

#2 It may force Kohli to play aggressively, which isn't his natural game

Kohli (left) and Faf's (right) opening partnership is one of the best in the league.

It's very natural for batters who're struggling for form to play more conservatively and look to get that one big score before reverting to how they usually play, and that could happen with Faf du Plessis as well.

The 39-year-old is the natural aggressor in his opening partnership with Virat Kohli, and if he starts playing himself in before unleashing his shots, it might need Kohli to bat in a way he usually doesn't.

Changing roles that have worked well for two seasons for both batters is the last thing RCB needs, and they'll want Faf to be back in form and comfortable playing the way he always does before the season starts.

#1 For such a batting-heavy team, their best batter being out-of-form is a huge blow

Once again, RCB has assembled a batting-heavy team for this season, and especially playing half of their matches at a high-scoring venue like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the batters will have to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Faf du Plessis has been RCB's highest run-scorer in the last two seasons, and when it comes to the IPL, it's not far-fetched to say that he is the team's best batter. Their playoffs' hopes could well hinge on how he performs, and if his lean patch persists and he has a season similar to what Jos Buttler did last year, RCB may not have enough firepower to make it to the playoffs.

