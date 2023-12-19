3 reasons why Gerald Coetzee is a good signing by the Mumbai Indians

Gerald Coetzee has the ability to impose himself on batters even before releasing the ball and this came to the fore during the ODI World Cup. The 23-year-old emerged as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, an impressive feat considering he played only eight matches.

Now, this performance and his attitude were always going to be at the forefront when the franchises came together for the IPL auction. Gerald Coetzee was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 5 crore and will be part of a side that already has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah.

We take a look at three reasons why Gerald Coetzee is a good signing by the Mumbai Indians:

#3 Impact in the middle overs

Gerald Coetzee had a terrific World Cup

In the World Cup, of Coetzee's 20 wickets, 15 were claimed during the middle overs, marking the second-highest tally in that phase. He was consistently bowling speeds exceeding 140 kph, displaying both control and movement to unsettle opposing batsmen.

This is where Mumbai Indians lacked last season – a bowler who can not only control the run rate but also pick up wickets. Often in the middle overs, the game tends to slip from the bowling side and this is where Coetzee can prove to be a valuable pick for the Mumbai Indians.

#2 Excellent in T20 cricket

Variations that are perfect for T20 cricket

In T20 matches, Gerald Coetzee has proven to be an aggressive bowler, consistently taking wickets across all three phases while maintaining economy rates ranging between seven and nine.

The coaching staff of the Chennai Super Kings has already acknowledged Coetzee's talent, recruiting him to represent their teams in both SA20 and Major League Cricket.

Another big reason why he has been such a great signing for the Mumbai Indians – on a true Wankhede Surface, is that Coetzee can be super handy with his wicket-taking skills across the different phases of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the charge in the powerplay and the death overs and he will find a great ally in Coetzee.

#1 Handy with the bat

Handy with the bat

Gerald Coetzee is no bunny with the bat and can offer plenty of resistance if need be. His temperament is one of his USPs and there is little doubt that he can be an awesome all-rounder for Mumbai Indians.

In the recent series, Mumbai have had the problem of a long tail and this too will be solved with Coetzee's inclusion.

During a List A match against Sri Lanka A in Pallekele earlier this year, he emerged as the highest scorer for South Africa A, notching 77 runs off 89 balls. His innings was particularly commendable as he joined the crease at a challenging score of 42 for 7.

The opposition's bowling attack featured Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, and Lakshan Sandakan. Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel believes that Coetzee has enough talent and potential to evolve into a bowling all-rounder in the future.

