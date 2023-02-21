3 reasons why Gerald Coetzee should replace Kyle Jamieson in CSK for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2023 preparations suffered a setback as all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was ruled out due to a back stress fracture.

The 28-year-old New Zealand all-rounder, who was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2021, was bought by CSK for his base price of ₹1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. He did not feature in the 2022 edition. The talented cricketer played nine games for RCB in IPL 2021, claiming nine wickets and scoring 65 runs.

On Monday, February 20, Kiwi coach Gary Stead confirmed that Jamieson will undergo surgery this week, adding that his recovery period could go up to four months. The tall pacer was set to return from a long layoff for the Test at Mount Maunganui against England but was ruled out ahead of the game. Jamieson last represented New Zealand in a Test match against England in Nottingham in June 2022.

With Jamieson’s unavailability for IPL 2023 confirmed, South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee’s name is making the rounds as one of the possible replacements.

On that note, we list three reasons why the youngster is a suitable replacement for Jamieson in the CSK squad for the upcoming IPL edition.

#1 Gerald Coetzee has been in tremendous form lately

Gerald Coetzee has been in excellent form with the ball lately. Pic: Getty Images

Whenever any team picks a player as a replacement, they look for someone who is in form and thus high on confidence. In the current scenario, Coetzee ticks both boxes. Although he is still uncapped, the young gun has been in tremendous form lately.

The right-arm fast bowler was the third-leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of SA20, which concluded recently. In nine matches for the Joburg Super Kings, he claimed 17 wickets at an excellent average of 13.52 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Coetzee proved to be a wicket-taking bowler in the T20 competition. He picked up three-fers in two games and also registered a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The semi-final against Eastern Cape in Centurion was the only game of the tournament in which he went wicketless. He was hammered for 41 runs in four overs as Aiden Markram went berserk. Coetzee’s off-day hurt the Super Kings as they lost the knockout clash by 14 runs.

The talented cricketer, who has been named in South Africa’s squad for the Test series against West Indies, celebrated his call-up with a five-wicket haul for the Knights against the Dolphins on Day 1 of the four-day match on Sunday, February 19, at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

#2 He is a good like-for-like replacement for Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson in action for RCB during IPL 2021. Pic: BCCI

Jamieson was picked by CSK for IPL 2023 as a pace-bowling all-rounder, who could also chip in with handy cameos with the bat. In that sense, Coetzee is a good like-for-like replacement for the tall Kiwi cricketer. The Proteas player too is primarily a bowler who can chip in with the bat.

Having made his first-class debut in October 2019, Coetzee has played 15 matches, claiming 44 wickets at an average of 32.20, with four four-wicket hauls. He has scored 240 runs with the willow and has one half-century to his name - a best of 59*.

In List A cricket, Coetzee has played 12 matches, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 21.70. He also has a fifty to his name. Speaking of his T20 numbers, he has 54 wickets in 38 games at an impressive average of 18.57. With the willow, he has chipped in with 168 runs at a strike rate of 123.52.

#3 CSK can groom him by looking at the bigger picture

The 22-year-old can chip in with the bat as well. Pic: Getty Images

CSK are known for grooming a number of youngsters and turning them into match-winners. They identified Ravichandran Ashwin as a special talent at a young age and the rest is history.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is another name that springs to mind. He did not have a bright start to his IPL career, but CSK backed him and he repaid the faith by playing a stellar role in the franchise’s IPL 2021 triumph, hammering 635 runs at a strike rate of 136.26.

This is one of the reasons why CSK might be tempted to pick Coetzee as a replacement for Jamieson.

Of course, there are multiple factors at play and we’ll have to wait and see whether or not the Chennai franchise goes for Coetzee as Jamieson’s replacement.

