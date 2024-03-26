3 reasons why GT must pick Noor Ahmad for IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will be high on confidence after a morale-boosting win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2024 opener in Ahmedabad on March 24. The Titans seemed to be up against it for most of the game but managed to turn it around in the dying stages to hand Mumbai a shock loss.

However, the challenge doesn't get any easier for Shubman Gill and his men as they face another five-time IPL champions and last year's winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on Tuesday (March 26).

Chennai thumped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably in their opening game and will be confident of dominating Gujarat at Chepauk which has become more like a fortress to them. However, GT do have a trump card up their sleeve in the form of Noor Ahmad and there are three reasons why he should be unleashed when they take on CSK:

#3 Conditions at the Chepauk

The Chepauk has traditionally been well known for assisting the spinners and even if there's a bit of grip in the surface, Gujarat have the quality to exploit it. Rashid Khan is arguably the best T20 spinner in the world and R Sai Kishore showed in the first game that he can be more than handy, especially with Chepauk being his home ground.

Noor Ahmad's left-arm wrist-spin will only add to the variety and quality that GT have and the trio could strangle the Chennai batters especially in the middle overs.

#2 GT may not need Spencer Johnson

Mohammed Shami's absence probably prompted GT to go with Australian speedster Spencer Johnson, thereby not having an overseas slot available to bring Noor Ahmad into their XI.

Johnson was impressive with a couple of big wickets in his final over in the first game. However, with options like Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma already available with Vijay Shankar if needed, Gujarat can afford to bring in the Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner for Johnson.

#1 Noor Ahmad's match-ups against CSK batters

The Chennai Super Kings have some top-quality players of spin and to get the better of them, GT need an X-factor in their attack. Noor has historically had a good outing against some of the Chennai batters and that's probably the biggest reason why he should be a part of the Gujarat XI.

The Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner has conceded just 14 runs in 12 balls against CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and has dismissed the latter once. He also has enjoyed success against Shivam Dube in the IPL, conceding just three runs in five balls and also dismissing the southpaw once.

The likes of Daryl Mitchell & Ravindra Jadeja haven't even faced Noor Ahmad before and that makes even more sense for him to feature for Gujarat.