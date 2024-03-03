3 reasons why GT must play R Sai Kishore in their starting XI in IPL 2024

R Sai Kishore was a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad that won the IPL in 2022. He picked up six wickets in five matches during the tournament, including two in the final, bowling at an exceptional economy rate of 7.56.

Surprisingly, the left-arm spinner did not feature for GT at all in IPL 2023. But R Sai Kishore is an impact player and could be one of the dark horses for GT in IPL 2024.

Here is a look at three reasons why GT must pick R Sai Kishore in their starting XI in IPL 2024:

#1 Has been in exceptional form in domestic cricket

R Sai Kishore has been exceptional in domestic cricket over the past year. He is the leading wicket-taker (53) in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and has an exceptional average of 20.17 in the tournament.

He was also the joint-highest wicket-taker (19) in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Though IPL is a completely different format, the fact that Sai Kishore has been the highest wicket-taker in two of India's premier domestic tournaments will boost his confidence going into the 2024 edition of the T20 league.

#2 Lack of options in the spin department for GT

GT's premier spinner Rashid Khan is under injury scanner. He has been away from competitive cricket for a few months now due to back surgery and is racing against time to be fit for IPL 2024.

Rahul Tewatia has not bowled much in IPL cricket over the past two seasons and has not picked up any wickets since IPL 2021. Jayant Yadav has also not featured much in IPL cricket, playing just six matches in three years.

R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad are the other two spinning options and the former should be the first choice in the starting XI for GT in IPL 2024.

#3 Experience playing on most of the Indian grounds and a handy batter lower down the order

R Sai Kishore has played domestic cricket around India and is not alien to pitches and conditions in different parts of the country. His experience of playing and adapting to different conditions in domestic cricket could come in handy for GT in IPL 2024.

Apart from his bowling skills, Sai Kishore is a handy lower-order batter and has scored three half-centuries in first-class cricket and two half-centuries in List-A matches.

All in all, Sai Kishore is an impact cricket and should be an automatic choice for GT in the playing XI in IPL 2024.

