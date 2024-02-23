3 reasons why GT need not worry if Mohammed Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) have had an eventful off-season, which was highlighted by Hardik Pandya's unprecedented switch to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI).

With less than a month to go for the 2024 edition, GT have been hit with another blow as their star pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the entire campaign due to an ankle injury. The veteran has been carrying the injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shami was not part of Team India's tour of South Africa, and he is not involved in the ongoing series against England at home as well. The injury was initially expected to subside after injections, but with that course of treatment not yielding the desired result, the pacer will have to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom (UK) soon.

"When he went for surgery the last time he was given some injections but that didn't work out for him. So now he will undergo surgery. It seems that he will miss IPL," a Gujarat Titans' source told ANI.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why GT need not worry if Mohammed Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024.

#1 GT have enough depth in their bowling department

Although Mohammed Shami is undoubtedly the pick of their bowlers in the pace department, Gujarat Titans (GT) have done a commendable job with the rest of the personnel as well. The pace bowling unit has undergone a massive transformation in recent times with Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, and Alzarri Joseph all having moved onto different franchises.

In response to that, GT have roped in promising names like Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, and Umesh Yadav to bolster their pace bowling unit. The new names along with existing candidates like Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, and even the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, and Vijay Shankar can roll their arms if needed.

Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma bring experience to the table, while young names like Kartik Tyagi and Josh Little even things out with their raw pace and youth.

Mohammed Shami's biggest trait was his ability to pick up wickets with the new ball. The pacer bowling three overs on the trot on the powerplay was quite routine, especially in Ahmedabad under the lights, where he could make the ball talk quite a lot.

Umesh Yadav is a good fit for that particular role, as he showcased similar potency with the new ball in the 2022 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is also not behind Shami by any means when it comes to experience and pace.

#2 Plenty of options available as replacement

Even if the Titans somehow feels that they are undercooked in the pace department, they can always seek a replacement. There is a plethora of talent that went unsold during the 2024 IPL mini-auction.

Having already filled their overseas quota of eight players, GT will have to go for an Indian option. They have the provision of signing some promising youngsters like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Raj Angad Bawa or even the 2024 U-19 World Cup ace, Raj Limbani. If the franchise wish for more experienced candidates, they can look in the direction of Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi or Ishan Porel.

#3 Transition was inevitable anyway

An aging pacer being the spearhead of the bowling attack is not the best of signs, irrespective of how good the bowler is. Despite the relatively reduced demand of the shortest format, Shami has only been around for a couple of years at the highest level. Injuries have already marked their presence in the latter stages of Shami's career, and as a result, GT will not have the luxury of having him at the height of his powers all the time.

Although this injury comes across as unwelcome, it gives newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill a good opportunity to build an attack from scratch. Although Shami will always be the preferred choice when fit even in the future, the current season is bound to give them the confidence that they can be impactful without him as well.

Shami's absence also leads to opportunities for the other bowlers to make an impression and be at the top of the pile when the transition does occur. Despite there being the facility of the auction and trade, GT would prefer a natural transition in the scheme of things rather than shelling astronomical sums of money, which does not align with their ethos anyway.

How will GT fare without Mohammed Shami among their ranks? Let us know what you think.

