3 reasons why GT signing Kusal Mendis for the remainder of IPL 2025 would be the right move 

With Jos Buttler not available for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have decided to sign Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis as his replacement, as per reports. Buttler has been named in the England ODI squad that will host the West Indies from May 29, and this has opened the door for the Moratuwa-born Mendis.

Mendis, who had given his name in the IPL auction several times in the past but had not been picked, will be overjoyed to get this opportunity. Until May 7, he was playing in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators, but he will not return to the country due to perceived safety concerns after India-Pakistan tensions.

GT are currently the leaders of the IPL 2025 table, and need just one more win in the group stage to etch their name in the playoffs. The business end of the tournament begins on May 29, the same day when England's home ODI series against the West Indies starts as well.

In this listicle, we take a look at three reasons why GT signing Mendis would be the right move:

#3 He will provide a like-for-like replacements as an overseas player for Jos Buttler

Mendis is an ideal choice for GT to provide a like-for-like replacement for Jos Buttler, who will not be available for the IPL playoffs this season. The Sri Lankan is a wicketkeeper-batter who fits the mould in white-ball cricket and is known to be a hard-hitter as well as a tranquil moderator of the scoreboard.

Mendis, who scored 143 runs in the five innings he played for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL this season, is a fine T20 cricketer who is also quite versatile. He boasts of an impressive average of just above 30 and a strike rate of 137.43 in T20s, which is bound to improve the more matches he plays in this format.

The Sri Lankan is a decent wicketkeeper who will add some depth to the GT fielding unit as well. While Kumar Kushagra and Anuj Rawat are already present in their squad, Mendis' addition will give their wicketkeepers some competition to remain on their toes. Despite not having played in the cash-rich league before, Mendis will fit in well. He has effected 97 dismissals so far in his T20 career.

#2 He can fit in anywhere in the batting order

GALLE, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 14: Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka bats during the ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Galle, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

One of the biggest advantages that Mendis has is his ability to fit in anywhere in the batting order. While Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are expected to open the innings for GT in the playoffs, Mendis might be given the chance to settle into the number three position, from where he can build and consolidate an innings.

Even if he is asked to bat towards the death, Mendis will not mind, as he has shown his prowess in clearing boundaries at will. The 30-year-old is looked at as a timer of the ball rather than an enforcer, but the 193 sixes he has hit so far in his T20 career suggest otherwise. Mendis can also be a power-packed batter.

#1 He comes to the IPL on the back of decent form

A major reason why GT turned to Mendis (despite his never being picked in the IPL in the past) is the good run of form he was in while playing in the PSL before it was suspended due to heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Mendis, turning out for the Quetta Gladiators, was averaging 35.75 in the five innings he played.

As for his strike rate, Mendis boasted of a whopping 168.23 in the same five innings that he walked out to bat, one of which he even remained unbeaten in. Even though he did not score any half-centuries in the limited opportunities he got in the PSL, Mendis struck four boundaries and 18 sixes.

He created an impact whenever he walked out to play, and two innings especially stood out - 36 against Karachi Kings on April 25 and 32 against Peshawar Zalmi on April 27. He did well behind the stumps too, picking up an aggregate of four dismissals in the two games combined. He effected nine dismissals in total in the PSL.

