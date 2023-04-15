3 reasons why Harry Brook opening the batting for SRH is a masterstroke

Harry Brook has taken the cricket world by storm since his debut for England in 2022. He was part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup 2022 and boasts an incredible average of 81 in 10 Test innings. Thus, it came as no surprise that the Englishman was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whooping sum of Rs. 13.25 crores during the IPL 2023 auction.

In his first three innings in the IPL, Brook scored 29 runs at a disappointing strike rate of 74.35. He batted at number four and five respectively in the first two matches before being promoted as an opener in the match against Punjab Kings.

Brook opened the innings again during SRH's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders and scored the first century of IPL 2023 off 55 balls.

Here is a look at why the move to promote Harry Brook as an opener is a masterstroke for SRH:

#1 Struggle against spinners in the middle overs:

Harry Brook is exceptional against pacer bowlers

Harry Brook is an exceptional player against pace bowlers but struggles against spin. In the first two matches of the ongoing edition of the IPL, Brook was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, respectively. He batted at number four and five in these games.

By the time Brook got the opportunity to bat, the spinners were in their groove and spun a web around Brook, who lacks experience batting in Indian conditions.

Thus, opening the batting benefits Brook as he can attack in powerplay overs when pacers are frequently used. By the time the spinners come in to bowl, the 24-year-old has had some time at the crease and can play more comfortably.

#2 More time in the middle:

Harry Brook is a naturally aggressive cricketer and the more time he spends in the middle, the better it is for SRH. Using him to open the innings, SRH can maximize the number of deliveries that Brook can potentially face. He can take calculated risks at the beginning of the innings and be his aggressive self after getting his eye in.

In the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Brook remained unbeaten on 100 from 55 balls that included 12 boundaries and three maximums. He took full advantage of the powerplay and death overs.

With the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen in their ranks who can play the role of finishers, Harry Brook can provide a solid foundation for the rest of the team.

#3 Indifferent form of other openers and Brook's experience at the international level:

Mayank Agarwal has had three different opening partners in four IPL 2023 matches. Abhishek Sharma opened the batting against the Rajasthan Royals and failed to open his account.

In the second game of the season, Anmolpreet Singh scored 31 runs from 26 balls and was thereafter dropped from the team for the third game. Since then, Brook has opened the batting for SRH alongside Agarwal.

Harry Brook was part of the English team that won the T20 World Cup 2022 and also has experience playing Test and ODI cricket at the international level. His experience on the biggest stage in cricket could be invaluable for SRH.

