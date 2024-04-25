3 reasons why India should consider selecting T Natarajan for T20 World Cup 2024

With the deadline to name the squads for the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup approaching, there's plenty of excitement and anticipation over Team India's squad for the mega event. The ICC has set May 1 as the deadline for all participating teams to name their squads for the tournament.

If we look at the candidates for the Men in Blue with regard to the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav seem certainties in the batting department. Among all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the main contenders, while Washington Sundar has an outside chance.

Shifting focus to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav should also make the cut. There will be tough competition for the other slots, though, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal in contention.

As of now, left-arm pacer T Natarajan doesn't seem a strong contender. Nevertheless, we analyze three reasons why selectors must consider his name for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#1 Natarajan has rediscovered his rhythm in IPL 2024

Natarajan made a famous T20I debut for India on the memorable tour of Australia in 2020-21. He made an instant impact, claiming 3-30 in the first T20I in Canberra; his victims included the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

The Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer also impressed with 2-20 in the second T20I in Sydney and claimed 1-33 in the final game of the same series at the same venue. Natarajan, though, hasn't played any T20I for India since March 2021.

Injury and fitness issues have kept him out of the side. The 33-year-old, who rose to prominence as the 'yorker king' during the 2020 IPL edition, impressed with 18 scalps in 11 matches during the 2022 edition. Natarajan had a poor season last year, claiming 10 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 41 at an economy rate of 9.11.

This season, though, the left-arm pacer has looked in great bowling rhythm. In five matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, Natarajan has claimed 10 scalps at an impressive average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.50.

Without a doubt, he has been one of the best bowlers on show among players auditioning for a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#2 Arshdeep Singh seems to have gone off the boil lately

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh impressed in the 2022 T20 World Cup. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Without a doubt, Arshdeep is much ahead of Natarajan when it comes to the race for securing a spot in the T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

It would be a big surprise if the Punjab bowler doesn't find a place in the 15-member squad. With 62 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 20.87, Arshdeep possesses a highly impressive record in the T20I format.

Nevertheless, recently, the left-arm pacer hasn't been at his best. His performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 has been a mixed bag. The 25-year-old impressed with 4-29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur and 2-30 versus Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. However, in the last three matches, he has picked up a couple of wickets and has also been expensive.

Even in his recent T20I matches for Team India, he gave away quite a few runs in a number of games. Arshdeep is still a strong contender to make the T20 World Cup squad, but Natarajan is definitely not a bad option as a backup.

#3 He is a genuine wicket-taker

T Natarajan celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in his debut T20I. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

T20 is known as a game of fours and sixes, with the batters dominating most of the time.

Even the rules are skewed in favor of the batters. In such a scenario, the best way for bowlers to make an impact in the format is by taking wickets, and Natarajan is a genuine wicket-taker.

If we look at his IPL numbers, the left-arm pacer has claimed 58 wickets in 52 matches at a strike rate of 19.81.

In his overall T20 career, he has 95 scalps in 86 games at a strike rate of 19.5. He might prove expensive at times, but Natarajan has that knack of picking up big wickets at crucial times. The Tamil Nadu player has a terrific yorker, which is a huge weapon for any pace bowler in T20 cricket.

All said and done, it would be a fair observation to say that Natarajan is not among the top contenders for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. At the same time, he remains a dark horse, with the ability to make a difference.

