Contrary to popular belief, Rinku Singh's success isn't solely attributed to his IPL performances this year. It becomes fairly easy to connect his India call-up with his impressive IPL 2023 displays, but then, this narrative has plenty of holes.

He is a solid figure at the domestic level for Uttar Pradesh. He is an all-format player and a rock for UP in the middle order. A workhorse, who keeps at it. One exceptional inning has not earned him a spot on the national team.

The IPL did provide the much-needed visibility, something that his hard work and consistent performances in domestic cricket didn't afford him. Rinku Singh is a complete package, a team man, and one who can be really successful for India in the long run.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why India must draft Rinku Singh into their ODI squad post the 2023 World Cup

#3 Unflappable temperament

"Pressure, what pressure," says Rinku.

Rinku Singh has faced numerous challenges in his journey, but his humble upbringing has granted him valuable insights into life. He understands the fleeting nature of fame and hence, remains fairly calm even when staring into something impossible.

He is unflappable, even mechanical when it comes to tackling pressure – this was evident when he creamed five sixes in a row in an IPL match this year. For someone who does not blink and runs straight in, he can be a great fit in India’s ODI team. Cricket is as much a mental game, as it is technical – and Rinku has shown a steely resolve to bounce over obstacles and keep smiling while at it.

#2 The left-hander option

The left-hander India needs in the middle order

Rishabh Pant is still out. There is no clarity over what his future will be and as such, Rinku Singh gives India the left-hander option in the middle order. Rinku averages an impressive 59.89 across 59 first-class innings. He has scored seven hundreds and 19 half-centuries, which shows that his game is in great order.

Being a left-hander, he gives India the additional edge in ODIs, especially since the side is filled with right-handers. He loves taking down seamers and spinners alike and his ability to find strokes even in dire straits makes him a natural fit for India.

#1 Be the perfect finisher

Rinku Singh - the perfect finisher

Right, let’s talk about the IPL. Rinku Singh became a household name with his spectacular achievement of hitting five consecutive sixes in the last over against the Gujarat Titans.

However, even beyond this blitz, he delivered an exceptional performance throughout the tournament. He managed to score over 40 runs in seven out of 14 innings – remarkable consistency for a middle-order batter. KKR had a fragile top order and hence, Rinku had to always start cautiously and this showed his willingness to adapt.

His final two innings exemplified his impact: first, a composed 54 off 43 balls in a challenging run chase in Chennai when KKR was struggling at 33 for 3. This was followed by an unbeaten 67 off 33 balls – another unbelievable innings where he scripted another heist and almost chased down 41 runs from just 12 balls.

This is what he brings to the table. This is what Yuvraj Singh could do for India in limited-overs cricket and this is what Rinku Singh is capable of!