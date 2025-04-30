3 reasons why India must fast-track Vipraj Nigam into the national setup amid IPL 2025 heroics

The 2025 IPL season continues to throw up youngsters taking the cricketing world by storm, with Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam producing another incredible performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders last night (April 29). At 20, playing his maiden IPL season, Nigam has impressed everyone concerned with his batting and bowling abilities.

Ad

Despite DC going down in their latest outing against KKR, the youngster delivered another stellar all-round performance with two wickets and a 19-ball 38. Nigam almost single-handedly won the game for DC from a seemingly improbable situation in the run chase.

His outstanding IPL 2025 numbers read nine wickets in ten matches at an average of 28.44 and 104 runs, batting down the order at a strike rate of 203.92. Yet, as impressive as the numbers are, they barely reveal half the story of Nigam - the overall cricketer.

Ad

Trending

His impact and intangibles, coupled with the numbers, have many already calling for his selection to the Indian T20I and possibly ODI squads. Even as the competition for every position is at an all-time high in Indian cricket, fast-tracking Vipraj Nigam is worth considering seriously.

Here are three reasons why.

# 1 Ultimate combination of skills for a white-ball match-winner

Can Vipraj Nigam become India's Rashid Khan? [Credit: Getty]

How often have we heard these phrases - 'All-rounders are the most prized commodity in cricket and 'Wrist spinners are potential match-winners'? Vipraj Nigam is the rare commodity that ticks both boxes, similar to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Ad

Team India have several spin-bowling all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, among others. Yet, they all bowl finger spin and are considered predominantly defensive bowlers.

Their wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Yuzvendra Chahal do not contribute much with the bat in the white-ball formats.

Nigam stands apart here, with the youngster capable of bowling four wicket-taking overs and using the long handle with the bat as a finisher. Indian fans have often craved a package like Rashid Khan, and Nigam could blossom into something similar if given the opportunity early in his career.

Ad

# 2 Rare all-phase wrist spinner

Expand Tweet

Ad

As valuable as wrist-spinners are in white-ball cricket, they come with a few limitations due to their bowling style. Renowned for their ability to take wickets at all stages, they could occasionally lack control and go for runs, leading to their phase-specific usage.

However, Nigam has proven in this IPL to be the rare leg-spinner capable of bowling at all phases of a T20 over innings. DC have used the 20-year-old ahead of veterans like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the final overs of the powerplay.

Ad

Last night against KKR, they went further by bowling Nigam at all phases on a flat Delhi track. He bowled two overs immediately after the powerplay and returned for the unenviable task of bowling the 16th and 18th overs.

Yet, Nigam remained unfazed and bowled his final two overs at the death for just 15 runs while picking up a wicket.

It is a rare quality for a leg-spinner or any bowler, in most cases, to deliver the goods at any stage of a T20 innings, and Nigam has already displayed the skill level for the same in just a handful of games in his debut IPL season.

Ad

# 3 Versatility and belief with the bat at the most critical stages

Vipraj Nigam executed shots that most top-order batters would be proud of last night [Credit: Getty]

The easiest thing to do under pressure in a run-chase is to swing hard to the leg side, hoping to clear the fence. Most lower-order batters, especially bowling all-rounders, doing even that is considered valuable in a T20 lineup.

Ad

Yet, Nigam has displayed incredible clarity, confidence, and range with the bat under the most trying circumstances in run-chases this IPL season. Walking in at 113/6 in a run-chase of 210 in DC's first game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the youngster displayed nerves of steel with his 15-ball 39.

Beyond the impact, Nigam's incredible offside ability took fans and experts by surprise. His 19-ball 38 against KKR last night was further evidence of the same, with the 20-year-old more than smashing fours and sixes across areas of the field at will.

Nigam also carries a rare air of confidence during high-pressure run-chases - a quality beyond his age, auguring well for Indian cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More