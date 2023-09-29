3 reasons why India must promote R Ashwin with the bat when required at 2023 World Cup 

India have selected seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin in their 15-man squad for the 2023 World Cup. The 37-year-old steps in to fill the spot left vacant by Axar Patel, who was unable to recover from a left quadriceps strain that he had picked up in the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh.

R Ashwin traveled to Guwahati with the rest of the Indian team where they will take on England in their inaugural warm-up match on September 30. Ashwin's inclusion will give India the benefit of having an off-spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm orthodox and Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist-spin. It also gives India a potent option with the bat lower down the order.

Here we take a look at three reasons why India must promote R Ashwin with the bat when required at 2023 World Cup:

#3 Keep the middle order flexible

Rohit wants the batting to be flexible

Ahead of the Asia Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of both mental adaptability and flexibility in the middle order in ODIs. Speaking at a press conference, Rohit said that he wanted all his players to bat in any position and make an impact.

With this in mind, R Ashwin can be used as a floater when the side get off to a breezy start. He has already shown in the IPL that he can be a good hitter and take down spinners as well as fast bowlers.

Rajasthan Royals have used him as an opener as well as at No. 3 and the right-hander did not disappoint. This can be one way India can use Ashwin and make him a potent option with the bat as well.

#2 Adds depth to the batting

R Ashwin will add depth to India's batting

One of the main reasons why R Ashwin was added to the Indian team was his batting prowess. He is more of a traditional batter, who can absorb pressure and accumulate runs.

He is not known to bash bowlers from the word go and hence, can be used up the order if India want to arrest a collapse without exposing their main batters.

Also, Ashwin walking in the middle order will elongate the batting order and can give the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and even Ravindra Jadeja a launchpad to go all guns blazing towards the backend of an innings.

#1 Allows left-handers Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja to add variety

Jadeja can get the perfect launchpad

India have two dashers in Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan, both of whom are left-handed. Typically, the side would want either of them in the last 10 overs to maximize the damage.

A left-right combination can be quite challenging for the bowlers at the death and this is where Ashwin’s promotion can work for India.

Apart from all these benefits, R Ashwin has worked on his power game and was quite the strokemaker in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. This is something India can take full advantage of in the World Cup.