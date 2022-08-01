3 reasons why India should try Deepak Hooda at number three against Zimbabwe

In the limited opportunities he has received so far, Deepak Hooda has proven to be a match-winner for India. After his consistent run in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants, Deepak Hooda has got a long rope for Team India in the absence of regular players.

After disappointment in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team under Rohit Sharma have changed their approach. There is no room for 'anchors' in this side and this is where Deepak Hooda and his free-scoring abilities have fit in perfectly.

Even in ODIs, the men in Blue have made a concerted effort to get after the bowling right from the word go. He might still make it to the playing XI once the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul make a comeback, but in the handful of matches played, the all-rounder has given a great account of his worth.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Deepak Hooda should be tried at number 3 against Zimbabwe:

#3 All-round option

Hooda had a superb IPL

In the ODI series against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan used Deepak Hooda as a spinner. The Baroda lad responded well as his thrifty offies proved to be quite difficult to score against.

The Indian team has forever struggled with the lack of a top-order batter who can chip in with overs in the middle overs. This is where Hooda's presence will bolster the composition and balance of the side.

His style of play is also perfectly suited to the powerplays as he has the strokes to take advantage of the field restrictions. In the Ireland T20Is, he showed his worth with a century and on slightly sluggish tracks in Zimbabwe, a free-scoring batter can take apart the bowling in the first 10 overs.

#2 Will allow other batters to play their game

An aggressive option is needed at the top of the order

There could still be some room for anchors to have their say in ODIs. Deepak Hooda can be the aggressor at number three, while Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill can drop anchor as per the needs of the game.

Hooda scored 47* and 104 in the two-match T20I series against Ireland. He then followed it up with 33 off 17 in the first T20I against England in Southampton before Virat Kohli replaced him for the remaining matches.

In five ODI matches so far, Deepak Hooda has scored 115 runs at an average 38.3 and with a strike rate of 92. However, he has batted in the middle order and now can showcase his mettle at the top of the order.

#1 Deserves a long rope

Hooda is next in the pecking order

The selectors have rested both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav and hence, Hooda deserves the spot since he is next in the pecking order. He is playing his best cricket and the onus is now with the Indian management to get the best out of him.

His all-round skills too work in his favor and considering the depth that India enjoy, this series is the chance for Hooda to bolster his credentials. His game looks well-equipped to tackle the short-pitched stuff and seldom does his allow the spinners to dictate terms.

He is, without a doubt, the perfect modern-day batter and now needs to transform potential to performances.

