IPL 2019: 3 reasons why the tournament is especially important for Vijay Shankar

Subhadeep Dutta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 179 // 23 Mar 2019, 20:17 IST

Vijay Shankar put up an impressive show against Australia recently.

There can be no escaping the fact that Vijay Shankar is in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian squad for the World Cup 2019 as an all-rounder. He may still be a little inexperienced to make the cut, but you never know what could happen with a good show in IPL 2019.

There are already reports doing the rounds within a section of the media that the think tank of the Indian cricket team is contemplating playing Shankar as a number 4 batsman. Ambati Rayudu may have shown promise in that position, but his performances have been on and off.

In such a scenario, a lot will hinge upon how Shankar performs in the IPL. Let us now explore the 3 reasons that make the tournament especially important for Shankar:

#1 Impressive performance in the series against Australia

The Tamil Nadu cricketer certainly made his case stronger courtesy an impressive performance in the recently concluded series against Australia at home. He played a couple of delightful knocks and showed plenty of composure in tight situations.

In the second ODI, Shankar produced a brilliant final over when Australia needed just 11 runs. The medium pacer picked up 2 wickets and gave away just 3 runs to ensure a victory for Team India by 8 runs.

Earlier in the same match, Shankar made a fluent 46 off 41 balls. He came in to bat when India were in a spot of bother, having lost 3 wickets for 75 runs. But he stitched together an 81-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, and was actually the dominant partner - with Kohli playing a supporting role.

It must have given him a world of confidence as far as rubbing shoulders with the best in the business is concerned. The performance against Australia means he will start his campaign on a positive frame of mind, a must for performing well at any level of the game.

