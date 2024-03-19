3 reasons why Jason Behrendorff's absence is a major blow to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jason Behrendorff has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a freak injury during training. The left-arm pacer sustained a broken left fibula while batting in the nets, as the ball struck directly on the bone, evading the pads.

Behrendorff, who has been part of MI across two different stints, showed his value, particularly in the last edition. With Jofra Archer struggling with injury and Jasprit Bumrah ruled out altogether, he stepped up, leading a young pace attack that included the likes of Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, and Chris Jordan.

Although MI spruced up their pace bowling unit at the 2024 IPL mini-auction, Behrendorff brought a different skill set to the table. His form was also integral to the franchise ahead of the upcoming season.

Behrendorff was crowned Australia's T20I player of the year for his consistent exploits in the shortest format, and he also had an eventful BBL season for the Perth Scorchers.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Jason Behrendorff's absence is a major blow to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

#1 Sureshot powerplay strike bowler

Jason Behrendorff's biggest strength is his ability to move the new ball, and the conditions at Wankhede Stadium played right to his strengths. He was able to move the ball into the right-handed batter and also extract some pace and bounce off the surface, which made him an ideal powerplay bowler.

MI would ideally love to use Bumrah across all phases of the innings. However, considering the strength they had in the new-ball department with Behrendorff and Hardik shouldering responsibility, the side could have saved the majority of Bumrah's overs for the latter part of the innings.

However, now with Behrendoff out of the picture, Bumrah is bound to have an increased role during the powerplay, leaving them a bit shorthanded in the death overs. Although Akash Madhwal proved to be solid in the dying stages of the innings last season, he does not have much experience playing at the highest level.

#2 MI are battling injury issues in their pace department

MI do have Dilshan Madushanka and Luke Wood as alternate left-arm pace bowling options, but they come with their own set of issues.

Madushanka is expected to miss the opening set of games after injuring his hamstring in the second ODI against Bangladesh. Although the full extent of the injury is yet to be known, it has resulted in the left-arm pacer being ruled out for the remainder of the tour.

Furthermore, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee is also battling an injury concern. The right-arm speedster was last seen in action during the first Test against India in late 2023, and was ruled out of the second Test in Cape Town due to a pelvic inflammation issue.

Although Bumrah is fit and bowling in a good rhythm, his workload will also be constantly monitored, keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

#3 Brought experience, skill, and versatility together

Among the overseas bowling contingent, Jason Behrendorff was the sole bowler who had credible experience to his name, as well as skill. He has bowled in the IPL for a couple of seasons with reasonable success, and no matter how MI try to replace him in the playing XI, they will always be lacking in some aspect or the other.

Although Madushanka, Luke Wood, and Arjun Tendulkar bring in the versatility factor as a left-arm seamer, they are inexperienced bowlers at the highest level.

While Coetzee is a solid candidate to maximize the conditions at the Wankhede with his express pace and the ability to extract bounce, he also brings inexperience with him and is not versatile enough.

MI would ideally love a left-arm pacer to complete their pace attack which is likely to feature the Indian trio of Bumrah, Madhwal, and Pandya. However, they might have to revisit the plan following Behrendorff's unfortunate injury.