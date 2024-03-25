3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah could win the Purple Cap in IPL 2024

One of the finest talents to come out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jasprit Bumrah is a reliable wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Bumrah was scouted by former MI coach John Wright in 2013 during a domestic T20 match between Gujarat and Mumbai. Although he could not pick enough wickets, Wright was seemingly impressed with the pacer's speed and unconventional action.

As a result, Bumrah made his MI debut in 2013 and soon became the team's wrecker-in-chief. A few years later, the performances helped him feature for the Indian team across all formats. So far, the 30-year-old has scalped a total of 148 wickets in 121 IPL appearances at an economy of 7.36.

Unfortunately, the yorker specialist missed the entire 2023 season, as he underwent back surgery. However, Bumrah made his IPL comeback on Sunday (March 24) against Gujarat Titans and finished with figures of 3/14 in three overs.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Jasprit Bumrah can win the Purple Cap in IPL 2024:

#1 Control over his variations

There are not many bowlers, who can ace variations like those of Jasprit Bumrah. His off-cutter, slower balls, yorkers, and bouncers have been quite deceptive for the batters, along with his unorthodox action.

On Sunday, Bumrah outfoxed Wriddhiman Saha with a yorker and got rid of David Miller with a proper execution of the slower ball. Although he has not seen enough action for the last two years, Bumrah still has it in him to be among the key wicket-takers of the cash-rich league.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah has rich experience in T20s

Since making his T20 debut in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 263 wickets at an economy of 7. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for MI in IPL history after Lasith Malinga (170).

More often than not, Bumrah has ranked among the top-five bowlers in any IPL season. His most notable performance before the injury saw him finish third on the bowling charts with 21 scalps in the IPL 2021 season.

#3 A clutch player

The right-arm pacer has developed a reputation as a big-match player and is a trusted option for his captains in crunch moments. Over the years, Bumrah has learned the ability to read batter's minds and deliver crucial breakthroughs.

The veteran pacer was MI's leading wicket-taker in 2017, 2019, and 2020, with all the seasons witnessing the franchise lift the IPL title. In the 2019 final against Chennai Super Kings, he finished with figures of 2/14 while picking up 2/26 in the 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

In particular, the memory of Bumrah securing an important wicket of Supergiant skipper MS Dhoni is still fresh in the minds of MI fans.