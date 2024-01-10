The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will start their SA20 2024 journey with a match against the reigning champions, SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC), on Wednesday, January 10.

Having reached the playoffs last season but narrowly missing out on the championship, the Super Kings have reinforced their squad for the current campaign, positioning themselves as strong contenders.

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, the Men in Yellow will be keen to tap into the evident talent within their roster and look to go all in and clinch the title.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Joburg Super Kings are favorites to win SA20 2024:

#3 Captain Fantastic – Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is one of the most experienced captains in the league

Taking charge on the field is the charismatic and flamboyant batter, Faf Du Plessis, who leads Joburg Super Kings with finesse. Du Plessis is renowned as a class act, showcasing consistency as one of the most prolific T20 batters in various franchise tournaments globally.

His stellar performance in the SA20 League 2023, where he amassed 369 runs and secured a spot among the top run-getters, further exemplifies his prowess. Du Plessis's fitness and all-around skills make him a complete package for the team.

He was excellent as RCB’s captain last season in the IPL as well and shares a great bond with Stephen Fleming. His understanding of the conditions as well as his players give JSK a lot of hope going into this season.

#2 Serial winner – Stephen Fleming

Fleming knows how to win leagues

Stephen Fleming is the head coach of the Joburg Super Kings. He is one of the preeminent coaches going around in franchise cricket. He is not only at the helm for the JSK but has been one of the most successful coaches for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fleming has led CSK to claim five IPL titles, establishing them as the most consistent side in the league's history. His influence played a pivotal role in propelling Joburg Super Kings to the semi-finals of the SA20 League 2023.

He would have taken his lessons from the first season. Expect his side to not only be far better but also go all the way and clinch the title with their resources and tactical nous.

#1 One of the best bowling attacks

Coetzee will lead the bowling attack

One of Joburg Super Kings' biggest strengths is their bowling attack – one that seems to have all bases covered. Spearheading the spin attack is the experienced campaigner Imran Tahir, while the pace arsenal boasts talents such as Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee.

Coetzee, in particular, has already become one of South Africa’s brightest prospects in white ball cricket and he impressed in the last edition with a tally of 17 wickets. Nandre Burger was excellent in the series against India and both these bowlers would be under the spotlight as far as the South African selectors are concerned for the T20 World Cup. With such variety and wicket-taking abilities, JSK surely is one of the sides to beat this season.

