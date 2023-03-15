3 reasons why KKR can't afford to lose Shreyas Iyer to injury ahead of IPL 2023

With the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to kick off on March 31, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is racing against time to get fit for the cash-rich league.

Shreyas, who was part of the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, flew out of the city even before the completion of the match after complaining of swelling in his lower back during the Test.

He spent almost two days on the field but couldn’t bat and eventually took no further part in the game as the match ended in a draw.

He will be monitored by the BCCI medical staff before finalizing his participation in the IPL. With 2023 being a World Cup year, Iyer could be forced to miss the IPL.

Rohit Sharma spoke after India's 2-1 series win:

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day [second day] to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well."

Following the 5th and final day of the Test match, the BCCI released a statement that stated that a "specialist’s opinion will be sought" to treat Iyer. It is a recurrence of the issues he experienced back in December following the Bangladesh tour.

With Shreyas emerging as a pivotal part of the Indian set-up in both Tests and ODIs, it is unlikely that he will be risked for the IPL if he doesn’t recover fully.

That said, let’s take a look at three reasons why the Kolkata Knight Riders cannot afford to miss his services.

#1 Leadership qualities

Shreyas Iyer was bought for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore in the 2022 auction.

Shreyas was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL Auction 2022 for a whopping sum of Rs 12.25 crores. Having won the title twice under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, KKR has been on and off in the competition, making sporadic appearances in the playoffs.

When Iyer was signed by the two-time champions, he was considered a long-term captain, and his potential absence from the upcoming edition could hamper their preparation.

Despite not leading his side to the playoffs last year, Iyer would have been given the long rope by KKR to build a side that could serve them for the upcoming years.

During his captaincy stint with the Delhi Capitals, Iyer had to lose out on the captaincy spot to Rishabh Pant after sustaining an injury, and despite returning to the squad the following year, Pant was retained as the captain. Eventually, he was released ahead of the 2022 auction, only to be bought by KKR.

He has been a shrewd captain in his brief stints so far and has not backed away from speaking his mind. Iyer has made some impressive field changes in crunch situations, and his ability to remain calm under pressure makes him a pivotal part of KKR. Hence, his unavailability could spell doom for the purple and gold brigade.

#2 Iyer can turn the game with his blistering strokeplay

Shreyas Iyer during a match against the Delhi Capitals back in 2022.

Over the years, Shreyas has emerged as someone who never backs away from expressing himself with the bat. Even in difficult situations, Iyer tends to put pressure back on the opposition with his attacking strokeplay.

The right-hander didn’t score too many runs in the Test series against Australia, but his counter-attacking approach was on display during the 3rd Test in Indore. He scored just 26 in the 2nd innings, but his quickfire knock helped India claw their way back into the game, eventually losing by 9 wickets.

Shreyas has always been a proactive batter, irrespective of the format. His overall IPL strike rate might not be overwhelming, but he has worked on his game over the last few years.

While he is an exceptional striker of the ball against spin, he has found his way when the pacers have tried to bounce him out. Short balls have been his nemesis in the past, but he has managed to overcome the challenges, especially in white-ball formats.

#3 Ability ability to mix caution with aggression

Shreyas Iyer has the ability to play dual roles as a batter.

Besides being a shrewd captain and one of the best batters for KKR, Shreyas can also play different roles as a batter.

While his counter-attacking approach and his ability to hit sixes consistently have made him the player he is today, Iyer also has a sound defense and can also play the anchor role to perfection.

In the modern generation, we have seen several fearless batters rise through the ranks, but their style of play also makes them vulnerable to getting dismissed cheaply.

When it comes to Shreyas, he can play the waiting game and make the team play around him. In the past, he has won matches for his franchises with both styles of batting. Hence, his experience in the middle order will be missed by KKR.

