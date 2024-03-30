3 reasons why KKR is always successful at Chinnaswamy 

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the tenth match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. This was KKR's seventh win in a row at this venue, making it truly a home away from home for them.

RCB set up a more than decent total of 182-6 on the board in the first innings. KKR, however, were able to chase these runs down in a mere 16.5 overs and prove to their traveling fans that they are destined for greater things this season.

The side's record at the Chinnaswamy is unlike any other team's and is worth examining. We give you three reasons why KKR is always successful at the Chinnaswamy:

#1 They use the small boundaries to good effect

One of the distinguishing features of the Chinnaswamy is that it has extremely small boundaries compared to other grounds in the country.

KKR have historically used these small boundaries to good effect when launching their big hitters to display their wares.

This was the case on Friday as well as their sloggers Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer made full use of the small-size boundaries and hit sixes that gave them the momentum to seal the win.

These small boundaries have often hampered RCB from preventing opposition teams from chasing down totals, and KKR have made good use of it historically.

#2 Their spinners use the conditions well

Although most pitches of the Chinnaswamy are known to be batting-friendly, there are a few tracks that are slow and stay a tad low. The one they played upon on Friday was of the latter kind and helped spinners extremely well.

It was also used to good effect by seamers who were willing to add some variety to their bowling by introducing cutters, slower deliveries and the like.

KKR have historically been a side who have relied on their spinners a lot and this has helped them at this venue since the conditions offer them a lot of support.

They were able to break RCB's nine-game unbeaten streak at home on Friday as their spin troika of Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy did well to drag their lengths and vary their pace.

#3 They are known to be good chasers

KKR have historically done well at the Chinnaswamy. [KKR]

Be it from Gautam Gambhir's days as their captain, the Kolkata-based franchise have historically been known to be good chasers. They did the same against RCB at the Chinnaswamy on Friday and showed why they can handle pressure well and stay calm and composed when put under duress.

It is a known fact that whichever team chases well achieves victory at the Chinnaswamy, and KKR have proven that point over and over again.

Even when RCB chase well, they have been known to win games at this stadium. KKR chased extremely well on Friday and managed to pick up the two points on offer as well as their seventh win in a row in this ground.