3 reasons why KKR should stick with Jason Roy for IPL 2024 

Known for his hard-hitting batting prowess, Jason Roy became synonymous with England's new approach of playing an aggressive and attacking style of cricket, especially in the white ball format.

His significant contributions played a pivotal role in England's historic victory in the 2019 World Cup, ending a wait of over four decades for the title. Additionally, he proved to be the much-needed X-factor for the English side during the 2015 World Cup,

Jason Roy made his debut for the England cricket team in September of 2014. While he might not have excelled in first-class cricket, the South African-born cricketer has truly carved a niche for himself in the realm of limited-overs formats.

His ability to take on bowlers and score quickly has made him a valuable asset in white-ball cricket, showcasing his effectiveness and adaptability in this aspect of the game. Roy has had mixed results in the IPL as well and is currently with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

We look at three reasons why KKR should stick with Jason Roy for IPL 2024:

#1 Experience at the top

Roy's experience will help KKR

KKR is a fairly young side and there has recently been a change in the leadership structure as well. Hence, Jason Roy can offer a lot of experience right at the top. He has played for different sides in the IPL and is one of the regular names across the various T20 franchises.

Roy, with his experience, can not only provide the starts to KKR but he can also add value to the younger player in the sides. He has been part of teams that started from the bottom to becoming world beaters. KKR will want to tap into this experience as they attempt to perform better in the upcoming editions of the IPL.

#2 Marked improvement against spin

Roy has improved a lot against spin

Once grappling against spin bowling, Jason Roy underwent a significant transformation during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Diligently working alongside Liam Dawson in practice sessions, his dedication bore fruit during the competition.

In 2021, Roy's performances against leg-spinners and left-arm orthodox bowlers saw a remarkable improvement, with an average of 31 and a strike rate of 143.

With more experience under his belt after playing in PSL, BBL and the CPL among other leagues, he has become a more rounded player against the spinners. After the disappointment of 2023, KKR would want to roll out pitches that suit their style of bowling.

Hence, Jason Roy's aggressive batting against the spinners can come in handy.

#3 Availability issues

Roy should be available for the majority of the IPL season.

Jason Roy decided to relinquish his incremental contract with the England Cricket Board (ECB) in favor of joining the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket in the United States. Despite this move, the ECB confirmed that he will continue to be eligible for selection in the national white-ball teams.

What this essentially means is that Roy will be available for a good chunk of the IPL – one of the traits franchises want from their overseas signings. As such, KKR can structure their batting order with Jason Roy at the top and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order.