3 reasons why LSG must recall Quinton de Kock for IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. LSG and SRH have 12 points each from 11 matches but are sixth and fourth, respectively, on the basis of net run rate.

Lucknow have had a mixed time lately in IPL 2024, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. In their previous clash, they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants were bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Opener Quinton de Kock, who missed the match against Mumbai Indians due to a niggle, was not picked for the game against KKR despite being fit. We analyze three reasons why the South African cricketer must be recalled for LSG's IPL 2024 match against SRH on Wednesday:

#1 Quinton de Kock has the experience to deliver in crucial matches

Quinton de Kock has had a mixed run in IPL 2024. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

De Kock has had a mixed run in IPL 2024. In nine matches, he has scored 236 runs at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 136.41, with three half-centuries.

After kicking off the tournament with four against Rajasthan Royals, he registered consecutive fifties against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After three low scores, he notched up another half-century against Chennai Super Kings, but it was followed up with scores of 0 and 8. Being one of the senior members of the team, De Kock has definitely disappointed with his inconsistent performances. However, LSG must back him as he has the experience to deliver in crucial matches.

It's no secret that if De Kock gets going, he can be unstoppable, which was witnessed during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India as well. In the IPL as well, he has had phases where he has been exceptional with the willow. Thus, there are enough convincing reasons for Lucknow Super Giants to hand him a recall.

#2 LSG must play their best possible combination in crunch match

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium would be extremely crucial, keeping the playoffs scenario in mind.

Expand Tweet

If we look at the points table ahead of the game, Kolkata and Rajasthan occupy the top two slots with 16 points each.

Apart from Lucknow and Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi are also on 12 points each. The winner of the SRH vs LSG clash on Wednesday will move to 14 points. The loser of the contest would face a difficult task with regard to clinching a top four berth in the points table.

Considering how crucial the result of the match could prove to be in the context of qualification for playoffs, it will be important for the Super Giants to play their best possible combination against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and De Kock definitely fits into the picture in that context.

#3 The Arshin Kulkarni experiment should be put on hold for now

Arshin Kulkarni (left) with KL Rahul (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants have tried out young batter Arshin Kulkarni as opener in the last couple of matches. The 19-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck on his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, trapped lbw by pacer Nuwan Thushara.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he fell for nine to a brilliant catch to Ramandeep Singh off Mitchell Starc. It would seem a bit unfair on Arshin to drop the youngster after just two failures.

For now, though, the Super Giants need to focus on the bigger picture, which is qualification for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs.

Expand Tweet

LSG's batting came a cropper against KKR, as they folded up for 137. They have been dependent on Marcus Stoinis to deliver the goods with the willow in recent matches.

Lucknow need to strengthen their batting department heading into the key clash against SRH. A comeback for De Kock is more or less mandatory in that sense.

