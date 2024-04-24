3 reasons why Marcus Stoinis should be in Australia's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for his team against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Tuesday (April 23).

After being promoted to No.3, Stoinis slammed 124* off 63 balls, with 13 fours and six maximums to help the Super Giants bag their fifth win of the IPL 2024 season.

In the post-match presentation, Harsha Bhogle asked a pertinent question to Stoinis, about him missing out on a contract from Cricket Australia for the 2024-25 season. Here's what the 34-year-old replied:

"I’ve got a great relationship with the coach (Australian Head coach), me not getting a contract, I knew that long ago. It’s great to let the kids come in and get an opportunity, I’m happy to let them take my spot. But on the playing front, I’d like to play and contribute."

Certainly, Marcus Stoinis intends to be part of the Australian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Stoinis would be critical for the team's T20 WC campaign.

#1 Experience in T20 format

Marcus Stoinis made his T20 debut in the 2012 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for the Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers. Since then, he has been part of 265 T20s, amassing over 5,500 runs and picking up 125 wickets.

In 2020, Stoinis registered the highest-ever BBL score of 147* off 79 balls against the Sydney Sixers. His best bowling figures of 4/15 came for the Punjab Kings against the Mumbai Indians in 2016.

Throughout these years, he has played in various leagues like SA20, The Hundred, and ILT20. Overall, Stoinis will be a crucial player for Australia because of his experience in the shortest format.

#2 Valuable asset

Marcus Stoinis has shown his adaptability to contribute with the bat at any position. Batting predominantly in the middle order throughout his career, he has been supreme at the top as well. The veteran was surprisingly called in to play at No.3 for LSG on Tuesday, and he aced the challenge by winning the game for the team. Interestingly, Stoinis' 147-run knock for the Stars witnessed him playing as an opener.

Moreover, Stoinis has never shied away from bowling in the death overs, irrespective of the opposition batters. With 13 needed off the last over against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, he was given an opportunity to defend the target.

With one needed off three balls, Stoinis led the Punjab-based outfit to the Super Over in an emphatic fashion by taking two wickets. Although Delhi ultimately won the game, the all-rounder's skills were lauded by the cricket fraternity.

#3 Marcus Stoinis was Australia's best batter in T20 World Cup 2022

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Marcus Stoinis emerged as Australia's highest run-scorer. He amassed 126 runs in four innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 161.53.

Stoinis' top knock of 59* came off 18 balls against Sri Lanka, while registering his name as the fastest Australian player to complete a fifty, achieving the landmark in just 17 balls.

