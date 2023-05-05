3 reasons why Mayank Markande must be recalled to the Indian T20I team

Mayank Markande has been right up there among those who have carved out a fine redemption arc in IPL 2023. The right-arm leg-spinner from Punjab has been weaving magic throughout the middle overs for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and has been a vital cog in their force this season.

Having broken out in IPL 2018 with 15 wickets for the Mumbai Indians (MI), Markande went on to make his India debut in a T20I against Australia in 2019. That remains his only game at the top level till date, with his career hitting a crossroad thereafter, having managed a mere five matches across the next four IPL seasons.

He has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket across formats, but this season with the SunRisers was just the tonic he needed to catapult himself back into the limelight. So far, Markande has snared 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.53 in IPL 2023, striking once every 15.27 deliveries.

Given the rich vein of form he has shown, we look at three reasons as to why Markande ought to return to the Indian T20I setup.

#1 Mayank Markande's control over length has been outstanding

What has stood out with Markande throughout his IPL 2023 campaign has been his consistency, the sort of which international cricket demands. It's no coincidence either as a regular observation of his bowling would tell you that he has got his lengths absolutely spot-on.

Markande has neither been too full nor too short, and has varied his pace while attacking the stumps and probing away in and around that good length. Of course, he hasn't shied away from outsmarting the batter like he did when he floated a full and wide one to Andre Russell to nab his wicket.

Markande has comfortably been the best Indian leg-spinner on display throughout IPL 2023 and just looks an even better bowler than the one who sprung onto the scene five years ago. The time is right for another gig at the top level.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal's recent struggles

Among the incumbent spin options in the Indian T20I setup, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have endured contrasting recent fortunes. Chahal's returns have continually diminished as his control over length and pace has gone amiss, while Kuldeep has carved out a wonderful redemption arc.

The latter will probably be backed as the first-choice spinner. At the same time, though, it is important for the Indian team management to keep an additional option ready, with Chahal not performing to the expected level.

Ravi Bishnoi has been surprisingly discarded despite a good start to his T20I career, and if the selectors lack confidence in him, they ought to strike the iron when it is hot with Markande.

#3 Conditions for the next T20 World Cup require quality spinners

The next Men's T20 World Cup will be held in the Caribbean, where conditions are expected to favor the slower bowlers. Spin is bound to play a massive role, and this ought to put Markande in the mix automatically.

Given his current form, it would be baffling to not make complete use of it and integrate him into the top level again. Markande can easily be India's go-to wicket-taking option through the middle overs, given how regularly he has made incisions into batting lineups this IPL season.

Markande has matured into a complete leg-spinner. If India want to end their drought of T20 World Cups next year, he could well prove to be their X-factor and must hence enter the scheme of things right away.

Is Mayank Markande the best T20 spinner in India at the moment? Have your say in the comments section below!

