3 reasons why MI batter Nehal Wadhera is a serious talent to watch out for in future

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and their tryst with scouting out promising young talents from India have continued into IPL 2023, courtesy of the arrival of Nehal Wadhera.

The left-handed batter from Ludhiana, who plies his trade for Punjab on the domestic circuit, has been a regular in the MI setup this season. In six innings with the bat, he has tallied 183 runs at an average of 36.60 and a superb strike rate of 147.58, compiling two half-centuries along the way.

His form has hit a crescendo in the last couple of games, owing to mature knocks under pressure against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With his unbeaten 34-ball 52 that went a long way in MI amassing a 200-run target within no time against RCB on Tuesday, May 9, he has established himself as one to keep an eye out for.

On that note, we look at three reasons why Wadhera is a serious talent for the future.

#1 Looks assured against both pace and spin

It's a rare quality to find among young domestic Indian batters today, but Wadhera seems to look unfazed against both pace and spin. His prowess against the latter stood out in the game against CSK, having swept Ravindra Jadeja aerially over the fine leg on multiple occasions on a tacky pitch.

Even against RCB in Mumbai, a well-directed short delivery from Vijaykumar Vyshak was pummeled over the square leg fence. So far, there has been no evident weakness in his game that has come to the fore.

While this is something that teams will take time to deduce, the southpaw has proven to be tough to bowl to so far in IPL 2023. His movement in the crease is another aspect of his batting that stands out and offers him a higher ceiling going forward in his career.

#2 Looks unfazed under pressure

Pressure often tends to test the character of a player and young Wadhera has already aced that so far for MI.

Walking out to bat at 48/4 in the team's season opener against RCB, he got a partnership going with Tilak Varma while also taking on Karn Sharma for a couple of massive sixes without letting the situation get the better of him.

The CSK game in Chennai was a massive acid test, as he strode out with the score reading 14/3 inside the third over. With no Tilak for MI to fall back on, Wadhera was the lone bright spot as he played a mature knock of 64 which saw him rotate strike well, and accelerate at the right juncture.

The pressure of a 200-run target didn't get to him against the Challengers at the Wankhede Stadium either, with the slower deliveries gripping off the surface. His latest half-century is further reiteration that he carries a good head on his shoulder and this quality is bound to take him places.

#3 He has made a strong start to his first-class career

While it's very much early days, Wadhera's first-class career has gotten off to a superb start. He already averages 53.71 from five matches for Punjab, having made his debut in the Ranji Trophy season earlier this year. He has also struck a couple of centuries, including a double-hundred.

This not only shows a penchant for big runs but also the ability to traverse all formats of the game with success. The temperament he has shown thus far in the IPL is clearly no coincidence and he could certainly become a household name in time to come.

Mind you, it's also worth mentioning that he can send down overs of leg spin. A left-handed batter who bowls right-handed and fields like a gun - that's a very exciting package in the making and Wadhera must definitely be looked after well for the future.

Is Nehal Wadhera the next big thing in Indian cricket? Have your say in the comments section below!

