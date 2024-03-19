3 reasons why MI are the favorites to win IPL 2024

After reaching Qualifier 2 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to go two steps further this year and re-establish themselves as the most successful franchise in the history of the competition.

The five-time champions have roped in Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT) and handed him the reins of the side. While the move has been met by contrasting opinions, with many of the opinion that the transition has been handled poorly, there's no doubt that Mumbai have arguably the strongest side on paper.

If MI are able to dispel the doubts reportedly brewing in the dressing room, they should be able to add a sixth trophy to their cabinet and justify the management's decisions.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Here are three reasons why MI are the favorites to win IPL 2024.

#3 MI still have a captain who knows how to win

MI may have looked past a man who led them to five IPL titles, but that doesn't mean that the new name at the helm isn't capable. In fact, over the last two seasons, Hardik Pandya has been arguably the best captain on show in the competition.

Leading the Gujarat Titans, Hardik put forth the best version of himself with both bat and ball. He won the title in his maiden season as captain before following narrowly short to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year.

While Hardik has shown a tendency to put too much on his own plate, he has led calmly and has got his team's strategy spot-on more often than not. MI have a solid think tank as well, one that should be able to work well with the all-rounder.

#2 MI's Indian batting core is easily the best in the IPL

In Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, MI have easily the best Indian batting core in the IPL. All five are in the white-ball scheme of things for the national side, and there's a delightful blend of youth and experience there.

Rohit's form has been middling for close to a decade now, but having been relieved of his captaincy duties, that could change. Kishan and Tilak are two of the world's brightest batting talents, while Suryakumar is one of the two best T20 batters. Meanwhile, Hardik is a versatile player who can take up a variety of roles in the middle order.

Moreover, Mumbai have two explosive youngsters who can either be used as impact players or off the bench. Nehal Wadhera and Vishnu Vinod not only have range and power, but they are also adaptable.

With an Indian batting core like that, MI should be able to give the other teams in the IPL a run for their money.

#1 MI have the freedom of playing 2 or even 3 overseas fast bowlers

As a byproduct of having predominantly Indians in the batting department, MI can field two overseas fast bowlers. In fact, they can even pick three if they aren't high on Romario Shepherd in the lower-middle order.

Historically, IPL-winning teams have sought firepower and death-bowling value from overseas names among pacers. Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler who can use some company, and he will have that in the form of Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka.

Jason Behrendorff has unfortunately been ruled out, but Luke Wood is a decent T20 bowler who can be used as a backup. Among the quartet, Coetzee seems to be a sure starter, while Thushara could be picked as an X-factor death bowler.

Giving Bumrah something to work with is a facet of the side that held MI back over the last few years, but they now have a solid fast-bowling core that can contribute across phases.