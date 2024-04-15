3 reasons why MI need to play Nuwan Thushara to get IPL 2024 campaign back on track

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were beaten by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in the 29th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, Sunday.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Nabi, none of the MI bowlers conceded less than eight runs per over. They were taken to task by the CSK batters, who put up a total of 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Although their batters tried their best, led by former skipper Rohit Sharma (105*), MI were not able to chase the target down.

One of the picks of this auction, slingy Sri Lankan seamer Nuwan Thushara, keeps sitting on the MI bench, and with their fortunes sinking, this might be the right time to bring him on.

In this listicle, we bring to you three reasons why MI need to play Nuwan Thushara.

#1 Nuwan Thushara is in excellent form

One of the biggest reasons why Mumbai should bring Thushara into their playing XI is because he is in excellent form.

Sri Lanka were in Bangladesh playing a full series before the IPL. Although Thushara was a part of the squad only in the T20Is, he impressed all and sundry with his performances.

The pacer played in the third game of the series in Sylhet and returned with figures of 5/20, including a hat-trick. Thushara picked up the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, and Mahmudullah in a row and sent shockwaves through the Bangladeshi lineup.

#2 He can provide a lot of variety

The Sri Lankan seamer provides a lot of variety whenever he is allowed to showcase his wares with the ball. His slingy action notwithstanding, Thushara can be trusted to bowl in the death and can be asked to share the new ball too.

The 29-year-old is known for his cutters as well as slower deliveries. These are the kinds of deliveries that will help him aplenty in the IPL.

Although he is yet to make his debut in this tournament, one can foresee a bright future for him given the sort of weapons he has in his armory, which he is waiting to unleash.

#3 His record in T20s speaks for him

Thushara has not played a lot of international cricket, but his record in T20Is is extremely impressive. In the eight games that he has played so far, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 19.20.

Thushara's economy, however, is a bit on the higher side, at 8.97 but he already has a five-wicket haul and four-wicket haul under his belt. The Sri Lankan has played a lot of T20s, however, in which his economy is at 7.97.

In the 87 games that he has played across the world, Thushara has picked up 120 wickets at an average of 18. He has three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in overall T20s.

