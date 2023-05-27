3 reasons why this MI team can dominate the IPL again in the coming years

Mumbai Indians (MI) missed out on making it to their seventh final in the league, as they went down to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26.

Opting to field first after a rain-delayed start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MI's bowlers were taken all around the park with Shubman Gill racing away to a 60-ball 129 that helped GT post a massive 233/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, the batters gave everything for Mumbai with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 38-ball 61 and Tilak Varma butchering a 14-ball 43. But they just had too many to get in the end as they were bowled out for 171.

Despite missing out on the summit clash, MI will certainly look back at a number of positives from their IPL 2023 campaign. That Rohit Sharma and Co. had to deal with a few uncertainties and injuries and still managed to perform as well as they did only augurs well for them ahead of the next season.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda IPL 2022: Finished 10th

IPL 2023: Finished 3rd



It was a successful season for the Mumbai Indians



Which player impressed you the most? 🏏



#IPL2023 #MI #CricketTwitter IPL 2022: Finished 10thIPL 2023: Finished 3rdIt was a successful season for the Mumbai IndiansWhich player impressed you the most? 🏏 🔸 IPL 2022: Finished 10th🔹 IPL 2023: Finished 3rdIt was a successful season for the Mumbai Indians 🔵Which player impressed you the most? 🏏#IPL2023 #MI #CricketTwitter https://t.co/1FXSzGuSMw

With plenty of positives emerging this year, we look at three reasons why this MI team can certainly dominate the IPL once again in the years to come:

#1 The presence of a destructive batting lineup

Throughout IPL 2023, no total seemed safe enough while facing MI and their assortment of match-winners with the bat. If Suryakumar Yadav didn't get you, Cameron Green would. If Green didn't, Ishan Kishan would. If neither of them got going, they always had Tim David to add the finishing touches.

This, of course, was apart from Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera making their presence felt on a consistent basis with incredible campaigns. So much so that the side was never affected by Rohit's lack of runs with the willow.

Often when MI batted first, they posted massive totals for their bowlers to defend. And when they chased, they razed down 200-plus scores with plenty of time to spare.

Very few batting lineups have been as destructive in the IPL and in T20 cricket and this unit can certainly power them towards dominance in the years to come.

#2 The return of Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

A team full of youngsters



Chin up Mumbai Indians, you guys did your best



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #GTvsMI #crickettwitter Bumrah and Archer out of the seasonA team full of youngstersChin up Mumbai Indians, you guys did your best📸: IPL/JioCinema Bumrah and Archer out of the season ✅A team full of youngsters ✅Chin up Mumbai Indians, you guys did your best 💙📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #GTvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/TM1Sr9GXmO

That MI came within one step of making the final despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and for large parts of their campaign, Jofra Archer is quite a reflection of the quality within their ranks.

Of course, their bowling unit always seemed susceptible and it came apart in Qualifier 2 although the signs are only pointing upwards for the team.

Akash Madhwal showed great nerve and confidence for the big stage as he took on the side's death bowling responsibility without a fuss. With the Uttarakhand seamer boasting an excellent ceiling, MI could wear a potent three-man pace attack next season once Archer and Bumrah return fully fit.

While it remains to be seen as to how Bumrah in particular turns up after a stress fracture in his back, he is bound to give the attack a better look than it wore this year.

Piyush Chawla is bowling as well as ever with Kumar Kartikeya continuing to impress as well in the spin department, meaning that a sixth title might not be too far away in the coming years for Mumbai.

#3 Their ever-increasing talent pool and scouting work

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



MI Scouts are the best in the business 🫡



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #MIvsGT #crickettwitter 20 Lakhs INRMI Scouts are the best in the business 🫡📸: IPL/JioCinema 20 Lakhs INR 🔥MI Scouts are the best in the business 🫡📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #MIvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/7raFjnKxer

One thing has always remained a constant with MI - the work put in by their scouting team to tap into lesser-known talents and groom them rapidly.

If Tilak emerged as one to watch out for in 2022, he showed just how he has improved his game even further in IPL 2023.

That said, this season will be remembered for the franchise throwing Wadhera into the mix as one of their key components. From stepping up under pressure in run chases to rescuing the team from trouble batting first, the southpaw from Punjab showed incredible skill and temperament.

Vishnu Vinod finally got an opportunity to show just why he is a marauding six-hitter on the domestic circuit while on the bowling front, Madhwal emerged as a bright prospect, apart from Kartikeya and Arjun Tendulkar also showcasing their potential.

There are still plenty of others waiting in the wings, with Ramandeep Singh and Raghav Goyal to name some. This supply is only bound to increase with MI once again showing that they know India's domestic talent better than any other franchise in the IPL.

As long as that continues, they will be tough to beat as they look to form a long-term Indian core that can see them dominate the league for seasons together.

What were the positives from MI's IPL 2023 campaign according to you? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 players LSG badly underutilized in IPL 2023

Poll : Should Rohit Sharma continue to lead MI in the next IPL season? Yes No 14 votes