Mohammed Siraj has had a phenomenal rise over the last couple of years. He was one of the reserve players during India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2021, played a crucial role in the final Test in Brisbane and hasn't looked back since.

Siraj has gone on to establish himself as one of India's best all-format bowlers. He has 11 wickets in seven T20Is and 43 wickets in 27 ODI matches and is currently ranked third in the ICC's rankings for ODI bowlers.

He has also been mighty impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Carrying on his good form, he is currently one of the leading-wicket takers in the tournament with 12 wickets to his name. Bowling at an economy rate of 6.70, he also has the most dot balls in the tournament.

With performances like these, the Hyderabad bowler has certainly cemented himself as one of the undroppable players from India's white-ball squads. Let’s take a look at a few more reasons why:

#1 Siraj is one of the best bowlers in the world right now

It wasn't long ago when Siraj was ranked number one in the ICC's rankings for bowlers in ODIs. He is currently ranked third, only behind Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult. Sitting in elite company, the Hyderabad bowler has only got better with every game.

In fact, amongst Test-playing nations, he leads the wicket-taking charts for any bowler in the powerplay in 2023. In eight ODI matches this year, he has 19 wickets, including a couple of four-wicket hauls, at an economy rate of 4.61. Simply put, he is amongst the best in the world right now.

#2 Can bowl in all phases

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India need a bowler who can contribute in all phases of the game. Siraj has shown enough promise to prove that he might be the man for the task. In recent times, his captains turn to him when they are in search of a breakthrough and he usually delivers the goods.

With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya alongside the Hyderabad pacer, India have enough pace bowling options with the new ball. Shardul Thakur and the spinners provide enough options in the middle overs, but the team needs someone to lead the bowling unit. Siraj can be that player.

#3 He is a match-winner

The Indian team has plenty of match-winners in their ranks and Mohammed Siraj is one of them. The right-arm pacer has 19 wickets in eight ODIs this year. Albeit a different format, his economy rate of 4.61 has been sensational in white-ball cricket.

Stats aside, he has the impeccable quality of coming through with key breakthroughs more often than not. India's death bowling has also been a concern in recent times and the team needs a match-winner like him to get over the line.

