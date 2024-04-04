3 reasons why Mohit Sharma can win IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Mohit Sharma made an incredible comeback to the IPL last year while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT). The right-arm pacer, who won the Purple Cap in the 2014 edition of the league, ended the 2023 season as the second-highest wicket-taker.

In just 14 matches for Gujarat Titans, Sharma bagged 27 wickets. The Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami had 28 wickets from 17 matches. It shows that had Sharma been a part of all matches for GT, he could have ended as the number one bowler of the tournament.

Mohit Sharma had a dream season in IPL 2023, but not many fans expected him to continue in the same vein this year because the teams had a better idea about his bowling now. However, the GT pacer has started well and is already in the race to win the Purple Cap award.

In this listicle, we will look at the three reasons why Mohit Sharma can win the Purple Cap in IPL 2024.

#1 Mohit Sharma majorly bowls in the death overs, maximizing his chances to take wickets

Gujarat Titans have one of the strongest bowling units in IPL 2024. The best part about GT's management is that they have given proper role clarity to each and every bowler in the lineup, thereby simplifying captain Shubman Gill and the bowlers' jobs.

Mohit Sharma has received the toughest job of bowling in the slog overs. At that point, either the set batters are ready to boost the run rate or the finishers are in to smack some big shots.

In his IPL career, Sharma has done a magnificent job in the death overs. Even in 2023, the right-arm pacer troubled the opposition batters with his variations. Considering that the batters have no option but to play high-risk shots, Sharma's chances of taking wickets increase a lot.

#2 When Mohit Sharma takes wickets, he returns with a bunch of them

One of the top qualities of Sharma, the bowler, is that he scalps multiple wickets for his team once he gets going. In IPL 2023, Sharma had two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in just 14 innings.

No other bowler in that season with a five-wicket haul also had multiple four-wicket hauls to his name. It highlights Sharma's skill to trouble the batters, and in IPL 2024, he took a three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Perhaps, a four-wicket haul could be on the cards tonight versus Punjab Kings.

#3 Mohit Sharma will play the majority of matches at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans play their home matches at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch in Ahmedabad is generally great for batting, but a few bowlers have enjoyed bowling at this venue. Sharma is one of those bowlers.

Sharma has scalped 25 wickets in just 10 games on this ground. As mentioned earlier, he did not play all the games in IPL 2023. However, he has been a regular fixture in the team this year, and if he features in the playing squad for all matches, it should not be a surprise if he wins Purple Cap.