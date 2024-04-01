3 reasons why MS Dhoni must bat higher up the order for CSK in IPL 2024 

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their first defeat in the 17th edition of the tournament on Sunday, but the fans got a taste of MS Dhoni coming out to bat for the first time this season.

While Dhoni's efforts weren't enough to take CSK over the finish line against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the signs were clear that he was far from finished. The Yellow Army was in the doldrums when Dhoni came out to bat.

He announced his arrival with a swivel pull and once the first shot came out of the middle of the bat, there was no stopping him. While the result of the match was a foregone conclusion before the start of the final over, Dhoni rolled the years back by smashing Anrich Nortje for 20 runs.

Some of the shots resembled the Dhoni of the old who used to dominate bowlers with his blistering strokeplay. This is not the first time when Dhoni treated the Vizag crowd to some electrifying strokeplay. This was the same venue where Dhoni smashed his maiden ODI century against Pakistan back in 2005.

While he is already 42 and not getting younger, he looks fresh as a daisy and his work as a gloveman has been nothing short of phenomenal. With Dhoni having handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, it is quite apparent that 2024 could well be his final season.

MS Dhoni has been one of the biggest names in Indian cricket and the fans will be hoping to see a few glimpses of his batting in this tournament. Having said that, let us have a look at three reasons why Dhoni should bat higher up for CSK in this edition of the IPL:

#1 Dhoni's excellent shot-making skills

MSD en route a 16 ball 37 against the Capitals.

Some of the strokes he played against the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje were top-draw stuff. For a cricketer who doesn't play any competitive cricket barring the IPL, it was staggering to see the 42-year-old smashing the bowlers in their prime to all corners of the park.

The bat swing and the head position synchronised perfectly as he smashed a 16-ball-37 which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. If the innings against DC is any indication, then MSD should be promoted up the order which would allow him to express himself right from the word go.

#2 Dhoni could accelerate the run-rate

Expand Tweet

Ever since announcing his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni has batted lower down the batting order and has sometimes come out even after the likes of Deepak Chahar. He wanted to give chances to the youngsters and help CSK build a team for the future.

In the match against the Delhi Capitals, the CSK batters failed to score at the rate which was required at this stage. If Dhoni had come in earlier, the innings of 37 could have turned into a match-winning one. With him stepping down as the captain, Dhoni could be used as a floater in the batting order as the tournament progresses.

#3 Dhoni still looks one of the fittest going around

Expand Tweet

While Dhoni might be in the twilight of his professional career, the charismatic wicketkeeper-batter still has all the attributes and the fitness to match any youngster on the field. We have seen how agile Dhoni has been behind the stumps in the first three matches.

He dived to his right to take a stunning catch while the reflexes have not diminished either. While at the age of 42, he shouldn't be pushed to the limits as a batter, the management might just push him a bit up the order to maximize his potential.