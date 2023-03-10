Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the most successful franchises, not only in India but in the entire world. The most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they now have multiple teams in various competitions around the globe.

UAE's International League T20 has the MI Emirates, while MI Cape Town competes in the SA20 league in South Africa. Most recently, the Mumbai Indians Women's team made their debut in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Wherever they go, the franchise usually tends to have its fair share of fan following.

Some of the fan following comes with the kind of success they've had over the years in the IPL. That success comes from various factors, of course, with one of the the most important ones being their scouting network. There's enough evidence to suggest that they have the best scouting team in the world.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why:

3 reasons why Mumbai Indians have the best scouting team in the world

#1 Unearthing Indian talent

When it comes to unearthing up-and-coming Indian talent, there aren't many sides that do it better than MI. Their scouting network has become synonymous with picking up players who generally thrive on the biggest stage, eventually making their way to the international setup as well.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are two of the most prominent examples of the same, with the two players playing a key part in Mumbai's success over the years. Even in the WPL recently, Bengal left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque has been a revelation and could soon make her way into the Indian setup.

#2 Shrewd overseas picks

The Mumbai Indians not only have their scouting network going strong on the domestic circuit but also on the international circuit. They might not always buy marquee players who make headlines, but players who can contribute to the team in all departments.

The likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen all made a mark in the IPL for their franchise before breaking through in the international setup. They've also made long-standing associations with the likes of Kieron Pollard, who has gone on to become a certified legend.

#3 The results speak for themselves

Well, the results for the Mumbai Indians speak for themselves. With five IPL titles, a successful fan following across the globe, and players who have made a name for themselves by playing at the highest level, the Mumbai Indians scouting team is the reason behind all of their success.

The ever-evolving scouting team will need to continue to keep up with the constant trends and demands of the format if they are to hold the tag of the best in the world.

