3 reasons why Mumbai Indians lost against the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 63 of IPL 2023 

In what was a crucial game in the race for the playoffs, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 63 of the IPL 2023 by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16.

After being put to bat first in front of their home support, LSG were rocked early when they lost three wickets for 35 by the start of the seventh over. However, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya then steadied the ship for LSG before the former's 89-run knock took the first innings total to 177/3. Pandya also played his part with a well-made 49 before he retired hurt.

MI were cruising at one point in their run chase with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, adding 90 runs for the opening wicket. However, LSG then clawed their way back into the game by inflicting crucial blows at regular junctures.

Mohsin Khan defended 11 runs off the last over as the hosts recorded a much-needed victory in their last home game of the season.

On that note, let's discuss the top three reasons why MI lost against LSG on Tuesday.

#3 Not capitalizing on the start given by Rohit and Ishan

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 90 runs [IPLT20]

Coming into the game, Mumbai's strong middle order was their real strength. However, it just didn't turn up on the day despite their openers setting up a fantastic platform for them.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, for the second game running, made full use of the powerplay and put the LSG bowlers on the backfoot from the start.

The two added 90 runs for the first wicket in just 58 balls and played only 16 dots during their partnership. Although at least one of those two needed to stay till the end, MI's middle order had a perfect stage laid in front of them.

The team needed just 86 runs off the last ten overs but couldn't finish the job. Suryakumar Yadav was out for just seven and Nehal Wadhera struggled for his 20-ball 16, while impact player Vishnu Vinod holed out for just two.

#2 Brilliant death bowling by Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur

Mohsin Khan is back in action after an injury layoff [IPLT20]

It was heartening to see two young Indian uncapped pacers outfox the strong overseas batters Tim David and Cameron Green in a pressure situation.

Where Tim David aimed to hoick every ball out of the park, both Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan kept their cool and delivered for their side when it mattered the most.

After being put away for 22 runs off his first two overs, Yash dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the 16th over before he bowled an outstanding 18th over. The 24-year-old didn't give away a single boundary in the over and brought the equation down to 30 off 12.

Mohsin, meanwhile, was also punished with 13 runs off his first over. However, the tall left-arm pacer showed immense courage to bowl the 17th and the 20th over and delivered superbly.

He dismissed Nehal Wadhera in the 17th over before he was tasked to defend only 11 runs off the last over against a set batter Tim David and extremely talented Cameron Green.

He bowled pin-point yorkers with great pace to keep both the Aussie batters quiet and conceded only five runs to win the game for LSG.

#1 Poor death bowling by Mumbai Indians and a superb Marcus Stoinis show

Marcus Stoinis was on a leather hunt against Chris Jordan [IPLT20]

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mumbai's death bowling has been their Achilles heel in the tournament so far. It once again haunted them in Lucknow and probably cost them the game.

Despite Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya adding 82, MI had a great chance of restricting LSG to a modest total as the hosts were 117/3 with only four overs to go.

However, their death bowling once again let the MI outfit down as they leaked as many as 54 runs off the last 18 balls on a surface that wasn't a cakewalk for the batters.

Stoinis, who set himself in after making 45 off 35, went berserk in the 18th over, which was bowled by Chris Jordan. Stoinis hit Jordan for 6,0,4,4,6 and 4 to accumulate 24 runs off the over and change the game on its head.

Although MI's poor execution of plan helped his cause, Stoinis was a class apart on a tricky surface and was the cornerstone for LSG's victory. His 89* off just 47 put LSG on top.

