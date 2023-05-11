3 reasons why Mumbai Indians should release Rohit Sharma after IPL 2023

After a stuttering start for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2023 campaign, the five-time champions have finally found their feet and are currently placed third in the points table.

Their batting group has raised their hands at the right time and almost all batters, barring Rohit Sharma, have been dishing out crucial performances of late. However, the MI skipper continues to struggle, having scored only 191 runs in 11 games at a disappointing average of 17.3.

Alarmingly, Rohit's mediocre form isn't limited to just this season. The India captain has failed to score over 400 runs in five of his last six IPL seasons.

Rohit's position in the team this year, though, has been a subject of numerous discussions. Several cricket pundits have even opined that Rohit should take a rest for a couple of games or even drop himself out of the first XI.

It may not be a bad time to think about the possibility of the Mumbai Indians looking beyond Rohit. Taking that theme forward, let's look at three reasons why Mumbai Indians should release Rohit Sharma after the ongoing IPL 2023.

#3 Rohit Sharma has contributed very little with the bat

Rohit Sharma in disappointed mode after a low score vs PBKS [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, Rohit's form has been a matter of concern for the Mumbai franchise. The IPL veteran, who has toppled numerous white-ball records during his illustrious career, has hit a new low with the bat for MI.

Rohit's last five scores read: 7,0,0,3, and 2. Apart from his half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the season, Rohit has failed to contribute enough for his side. This has often resulted in putting too much pressure on the middle and lower order.

Even in IPL 2022, he was one of the flops of the season, having scored only 268 runs at an average of 19.1 and at a strike rate of 120.8, across 14 matches.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #CSKvsMI #crickettwitter Rohit Sharma has now scored the most DUCKs in IPL’s history 🤯📸: IPL/JioCinema Rohit Sharma has now scored the most DUCKs in IPL’s history 🤯📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #CSKvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/T858Gu41Gv

In an era where the top-order batters have a great chance of scoring big, Rohit's last IPL innings where he crossed the 80-run mark came five years ago when he scored 94 against RCB in IPL 2018.

Although Rohit is a batter who can win his side a game single-handedly on his day, the player has looked a shadow of himself for some time now as far as IPL cricket is concerned.

#2 Will free up ₹16 crores

Rohit Sharma vs RCB [IPLT20]

Ever since Mumbai Indians bought Rohit Sharma in 2011, the hard-hitting batter has been one of their highest-paid players. The franchise snapped up his services at IPL 2011 auction for ₹13 crores before retaining him for ₹12.5 crores and ₹15 crores, in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

Since 2022, the former Deccan Chargers player has been earning ₹16 crore yearly.

In all those years since Rohit first joined the Mumbai-based franchise, there's no denying that he has played a huge role in their success. Under his captaincy, the team has lifted five IPL trophies in a span of just eight years.

However, it won't be an overstatement to say that Rohit's fruitful years as an MI player might be well past him.

While Rohit does still have a few years left in him at the highest level, it might not be a bad move for MI to release him. It may be a bold and cold-hearted move, but it wouldn't certainly be a bad shout from a business point of view.

MI already have some huge wage-earners in Cameron Green (₹17.50 crores), Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crores), and Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crores). Freeing up ₹16 crores from Rohit will allow them to explore several options up top.

#1 MI's strategy to invest in youth

Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera in action for MI [IPLT20]

Perhaps the best IPL franchise when it comes to unearthing special talents from domestic circuits and making them world-beating players is Mumbai Indians.

MI's scouting team have been extremely successful in discovering players including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Chahar.

Even players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood were scouted by MI before they moved along in their respective careers.

The list goes on and on, and now, after the mega auction in 2022, the franchise has got hold of some special talents in their squad. Talents like Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, and Dewald Brevis have already showcased why they will be the talk of the town in the years to come.

Moreover, their most expensive signing of all time, Cameron Green, is seen as one of the most exciting talents around the globe, and he is just 23 years old.

Mumbai's conscious effort of investing in youth will completely revamp their team for good and the effects of that have been already witnessed so far in IPL 2023.

In this scenario, releasing Rohit Sharma, who turned 36 last month, might be an astute decision from the management ahead of the next season.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav already in their ranks, MI might not even have to look for a captain at the auctions if they do move on from Rohit in the future.

