3 reasons why the Mumbai Indians will benefit from the home conditions in IPL 2022 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council announced that the league stage games for the upcoming 15th season of the IPL will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune on Friday.

The Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host four matches for each team while the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium in Pune will host three matches apiece.

Venue Number of League stage matches:

Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium – 20 Matches

Mumbai – Brabourne Stadium (CCI) – 15 Matches

Mumbai – DY Patil Stadium – 20 Matches

Pune – MCA International Stadium – 15 Matches

As a result of the BCCI's decision, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be the only side to play home matches (4). The other IPL franchises were not pleased, and they reportedly expressed their displeasure to the BCCI.

However, a senior BCCI official stated that the board has not received any formal objection. Instead, the decision to give MI four games at the Wankhede Stadium was made solely on the merits of the league.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why MI will have the advantage in the home conditions in IPL 2022.

#3. Wankhede Stadium - A fortress for the Mumbai Indians

Enter caption Wankhede Stadium has been a home to the Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians have a long and illustrious history at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions have made the arena a fortress by taking advantage of the conditions.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



#CricketMeriJaan The boys returned to the Wankhede Stadium yesterday and had a memorable time at the ESA Cricket Tournament final - bit.ly/2vwFnog The boys returned to the Wankhede Stadium yesterday and had a memorable time at the ESA Cricket Tournament final - bit.ly/2vwFnog #CricketMeriJaan https://t.co/9n7TROr9UN

The Reliance Industries-owned franchise is well-adjusted to the ground's dimensions and environment. The dew effect, additional bounce, and short boundaries have all played a role in how the franchise has shaped their roster.

MI will make it incredibly difficult for the opponents to contain them in their four games at the Wankhede.

#2 Away factor for every other franchise

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Every team that the Mumbai Indians will face in IPL 2022 will consider themselves an away side. The Rohit Sharma-led unit is very much accustomed and has played a plethora of their games in Mumbai over the past few years.

MI have enough experience of playing in three out of the four designated stadiums. For the first two IPL seasons, the Mumbai Indians played their home games at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

They also played all seven home games at Brabourne Stadium in their third season IPL season in 2010. That season, MI won six of the seven games they played at Brabourne Stadium.

Except for the last two seasons, when the competition was shifted to the UAE owing to the pandemic, the franchise has played their home matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 Mumbai Indians will get crowd support

MI have a massive fanbase.

The forthcoming IPL 2022 is set to welcome fans back to the stadiums. According to reports, 40% of spectators will be allowed into stadiums during the initial stages of the competition.

This means that the Blue and Gold Army of Mumbai Indians will be present to support their team in the ground. As MI enjoy a strong home support, especially at the Wankhede Stadium, they will have an added advantage, unlike the other franchises during IPL 2022.

Home fans often become the 12th man for any franchise and MI will benefit from playing in front of their local fans in Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar