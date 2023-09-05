3 reasons why New Zealand picking Kane Williamson for 2023 World Cup despite no match practice is the right move

Kane Williamson will be included in New Zealand's 15-member World Cup squad, despite his ongoing rehabilitation following knee surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Williamson has taken part in international cricket since the home Test series against Sri Lanka in February 2023. New Zealand Cricket recently announced that he has shown significant improvement in his recovery, making him eligible for selection for the upcoming tournament.

New Zealand will kickstart their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against defending champions England. This match, which is a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

On that note, here are three reasons why New Zealand picking Kane Williamson for the 2023 World Cup despite no match practice is the right move:

#3 Respecting experience and potential

There is no experience for substitute

Kane Williamson is one of the best batters New Zealand has ever produced and the management wants to make use of him and his experience in crunch moments. In 161 matches, he has scored 6554 runs at an average of 47.83. He has the experience of playing in different conditions and adapting to different situations.

His presence not only adds experience but also motivates those around him. By including him in the squad, New Zealand Cricket will be eager to clinch their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title.

#2 Understands Indian conditions

Kane Williamson has been a regular IPL player

Kane Williamson made his debut his India and has rather decent numbers in Indian conditions. He has been a regular presence at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and understands sub-continental conditions better than most.

He understands the dynamics of the many Indian grounds after playing in almost all the venues across the country. He has featured in 77 IPL games, during which he has scored 2101 runs, and has also captained the SunRisers Hyderabad. At the international level, he has one hundred and one half-century to his name in the 13 ODI matches in India.

Williamson's presence in the dressing room will provide great knowledge and tactical nous to Gary Stead and the rest of the players.

#1 Can be included anytime

Williamson will offer a lot of experience and tactical acumen

New Zealand would be chuffed to avail Kane Williamson’s services from the word go. However, even if this is not possible, they can make use of his services as soon as he is completely match fit.

As per ICC rules, a team can only request a replacement if a current player is injured. However, with Williamson already named in the squad, he can be a part of the playing ZI as soon as he is deemed fit.

“I love the team and I only want to be there if I can add some value and I’m fit and ready to go. This next period of time is still important, to keep putting in the work and seeing that improvement,” Williamson said after his inclusion.