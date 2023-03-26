Prithvi Shaw made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018 and has since been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise. He has more often than not got his team off to flying starts in powerplay overs and has a strike rate of 147.45 in 63 IPL innings.

Shaw has matured as a cricketer over the years and will look to score big runs in IPL 2023 and eye a return to the Indian team.

The youngster, in all likelihood, will open the batting with skipper David Warner in the upcoming IPL season.

Here is a look at three reasons why Prithvi Shaw could be the highest run scorer for his franchise in IPL 2023:

#1 Prithvi Shaw has been in red hot form in domestic cricket

Shaw has been dominating bowling attacks in domestic cricket for quite some time now.

In the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season, he scored 595 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 92.39. He scored a brilliant triple century (379) against Assam, the second-highest individual score in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

He was also the second-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-2023 where he mustered 332 runs at an astounding strike rate of 181.42.

Shaw has been a dominant force in domestic cricket in the past year and has been scoring big runs. He could end up as the top run scorer for his franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

#2 He has an exceptional strike rate as an opener

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#CricketTwitter #DC #prithvishaw We are yet to see the best version of Prithvi Shaw We are yet to see the best version of Prithvi Shaw 🔥🏏#CricketTwitter #DC #prithvishaw https://t.co/KX213B2181

Prithvi Shaw's strike rate as an opener is exceptional. He can destroy bowling attacks in powerplay overs and maximize scoring opportunities during field restrictions.

Shaw opens the batting for the Delhi Capitals and gets to play the maximum number of deliveries each time. If he survives the powerplay overs, he can score big hundreds in the shortest format as evidenced in a game against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-2023. He scored his maiden T20 century in the said game and ended up scoring 134 in the said innings.

Shaw has the temperament to score big runs for his team and if he stays on the crease beyond powerplay overs, he could be the top scorer for DC in IPL 2023.

#3 Familiar with Indian pitches and conditions and self-motivation to get back in the Indian T20I team

At a young age, Prithvi Shaw has experience of playing domestic and List A cricket

At a young age, Prithvi Shaw has already played 42 First-Class games and 92 T20s. He has the experience of playing cricket on all sorts of wickets throughout the country and has tasted success at the top of the order for his team.

In the said 92 T20s, Shaw's strike rate of 151.67 is exceptional. The pitches in India vary from region to region and the right-handed batter has scored runs on flat batting decks, spin-friendly wickets as well as wickets that offer assistance to pacers.

Shaw is also well aware that the Indian T20I team is in a phase of transition with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not being selected for the shortest format post the T20 World Cup 2022.

The extent of Shreyas Iyer's injury is unknown and Rishabh Pant's absence will affect the balance of the Indian T20I team. The likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are yet to cement their place in the shortest format and do not warrant an automatic place in the playing 11.

Prithvi Shaw was part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand but failed to get into the playing 11. He will look to cement his place in the Indian team based on strong IPL performances and will be the regular opener for India in the shortest format.

Poll : Will Prithvi Shaw be the top scorer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes