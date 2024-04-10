3 reasons why Punjab Kings can qualify for IPL 2024's top-four

A valiant effort from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma went in vain as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to chase down 183 set by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), falling agonizingly close by just two runs.

Punjab were behind the asking rate for the majority of the run chase and it was again the duo of Shashank and Ashutosh who ignited the hopes of yet another come-from-behind victory.

With 11 required off the last two deliveries, Ashutosh failed to connect the penultimate delivery, resulting in SRH's win.

It was a good start from the Punjab bowlers to reduce SRH to 39/3 in the fifth over. Half the side was back in the hut by the 14th over and it looked like Punjab would restrict them to somewhere around 150. However, youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy had other ideas. In the company of Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish kept hammering the Punjab bowlers, taking them to a sizeable score of 182 in their allotted 20 overs.

It was a disastrous start for the Punjab Kings as they lost their first three wickets for just 20 runs. However, impressive contributions from Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza helped them claw back in the game. Ashutosh and Shashank slammed 26 runs in the final over but still couldn't get their side over the finish line.

However, they gave SRH a proper scare and have ignited the hopes of the franchise to make the final four. Here are the three possible reasons why PBKS can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

#1 The incredible rise of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma forged a brilliant partnership.

From being accidentally purchased by the Punjab Kings to almost becoming their hero for the second consecutive time, Shashank Singh has announced his arrival in style. A couple of exceptional knocks have certainly made him an integral part of the lineup.

Coming to Ashutosh Sharma, he has been another find of the tournament. The holder of the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian batter, Ashutosh has impressed one and all with his hitting prowess and ability to strike the ball very cleanly.

Punjab has a realistic chance of making it to the last four if these two can continue their good work as finishers.

#2 Punjab Kings have a brilliant bowling attack

Despite winning just two out of their five games so far, Punjab boasts of an incredible bowling attack that seems to have all their bases covered. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh with the new ball make a lethal pair if they are on song.

Sam Curran can be used depending on the situation of the game, while Harshal Patel is a death-over specialist who has a wide range of deliveries up his sleeve.

Harpreet Brar has also bowled brilliantly in the tournament so far and can be used in the powerplay and almost all through the innings. If they do manage to gel as a unit, there is no reason why the Punjab Kings can't qualify for the playoffs.

#3 Punjab Kings have a more or less settled line-up

Despite losing three matches, the Punjab Kings shouldn't look to tinker with their combination too much. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow hasn't quite clicked which has been one of the primary reasons behind Punjab's disappointing performance.

The middle order also looks settled with Prabhsimran, Sam Curran, and Sikandar Raza taking the duties but what's important is for them to click as a unit. They can't entirely depend on newcomers Shashank and Ashutosh.

If the middle order starts performing, the effect of Shashank and Ashutosh could increase in the coming matches.