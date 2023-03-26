3 reasons why Rajat Patidar will be a big miss for RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are likely to miss the service of Rajat Patidar in the first half of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to reports, Patidar has been advised to rest for the next three weeks after which he will be assessed again.

Patidar had a breakout season for RCB last year, scoring 335 runs in eight games, including a century in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He was initially unsold in the IPL auction and only came into the RCB side as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. In 2023, Patidar was being seen as one of RCB's main batters. Unfortunately, for the franchise, they might have to alter their plans.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Rajat Patidar will be a huge miss for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#1 Recent form

While we are all aware of the quality that Rajat Patidar brings to the table, he has also been in good touch in recent times. He has scored a half-century in each of his last seven first-class games, which is simply outstanding.

He also enjoyed a good run in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 272 runs in six games at an average of 54.40.

#2 Lack of quality Indian batters

Unfortunately, for RCB, they do not have too many quality options in terms of Indian batters.

Rajat Patidar's absence could force the Bangalore franchise to include one of Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, or Mahipal Lomror, all three of whom haven't been too impressive in the opportunities that they have received previously.

This weakness will be targeted by the other teams and therefore it is a huge problem as far as Faf du Plessis and Co. are concerned.

#3 Might force RCB to change their lineup

Rajat Patidar at No. 3 offers a lot of solidity in the batting lineup and he is someone who can accelerate when required.

His absence might force RCB's management to make some changes to their lineup.

In an ideal scenario, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis would open the innings, but given the situation at hand, RCB may be prompted to shift former skipper Kohli to No. 3 to have some solidity in the middle order. Accordingly, there could be other changes required.

