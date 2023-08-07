3 reasons why RCB appointing Andy Flower as head coach is the right move

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed Andy Flower as their new head coach after a disappointing campaign n the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. The Royal Challengers failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in four years as their hunt for their elusive trophy continued.

Flower replaced Sanjay Bangar in the role. The former Zimbabwe skipper was also in contact with the Rajasthan Royals for a similar position under Kumar Sangakkara but chose RCB instead. The franchise will also name a new director of cricket in the coming days who will replace Mike Hesson.

I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect," Flower said in an RCB statement. "I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better."

It is worth noting that RCB have never won the IPL trophy. The closest they came to winning the trophy was in 2016 but the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) trumped them in the final to clinch the title.

As they look to turn things around with the announcement of a new coach, we take a look at three reasons why appointing Andy Flower is a good move.

#1 Andy Flower boasts a strong CV

The former Zimbabwe keeper-batter is one of the best tacticians when it comes to franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe. He boasts a strong CV, having won multiple T20 leagues.

Flower, a T20 World Cup-winning coach with England in 2010, has also coached teams to titles at the PSL (Multan Sultans), the men's Hundred (Trent Rockets), and ILT20 (Gulf Giants). The St Lucia Kings also reached the CPL final twice under Flower.

The 55-year-old also worked with Australia as a consultant during the recently concluded Ashes.

#2 Equation with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

In a fast-paced game like T20, having the skipper and the coach on the same page is very important to take quick decisions. And in a tournament like the IPL where the table changes completely in a space of one or two games, having like-minded people on board is absolutely necessary.

Andy Flower's past associations with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis might work wonders for the franchise in the next season. The duo worked together during their stint with the St Lucia Kings in the CPL, where they made it to the final in CPL 2021.

The Royal Challengers would hope that the chemistry works well in their favor as they eye their maiden IPL trophy in the upcoming season.

#3 Good knowledge of Indian cricketers

Before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Andy Flower was in charge of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. He did a fantastic job of coaching the team to the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Working with a new team and a bunch of young Indian players, Flower has gained massive first-hand experience and enjoys a good rapport with local cricketers, which would keep him in good stead while coaching RCB.

The Zimbabwean has also served as the assistant coach of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021.

All in all, Flower's announcement as Bangalore's head coach looks really positive. Whether it will transpire into results, only time will tell.