3 reasons why RCB are dominating IPL 2025 

On the back of a hard-fought victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) rose to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins from ten matches. It was also their sixth consecutive away win, becoming the first team in the competition to do so.

Chasing a tricky target of 163, RCB were in early trouble, losing three wickets for 26 runs. But the pair of Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya helped them recover from a precarious situation and eventually register a comfortable victory in the end.

Right from match one, when RCB squared off against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have looked like a well-oiled unit, with not many apparent weaknesses. Captain Rajat Patidar has seemed decisive in his approach, and his players have responded in the best possible manner.

With seven wins already under their belt, RCB have more or less booked a playoffs spot, but their aim now will be to finish in the top two and have a double crack at the final.

Unlike the previous years, RCB have found different ways of winning matches, and have been a dominant force in the ongoing season so far. Let us now have a look at three reasons why RCB are dominating in 2025:

#3 Sense of freedom and living by the Play Bold approach

The freedom with which RCB have played in the ongoing season has made a massive difference. They lacked that fearless approach, which most of the IPL teams have adopted in the recent past, but this year it has been totally different.

The scoring rate in the powerplay and the acceleration in the middle overs have been heartening to see. Rather than going for a defensive approach with the ball, RCB have gone for the wicket-taking approach.

Bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made a significant impact in this regard. The bold attacking style of cricket has helped them secure the top spot in the points table with six consecutive away wins.

#2 All bases covered

In previous years, RCB rarely had a balanced side.

Virat Kohli, at the top of the order, can play according to the game situation, while Phil Salt takes on the bowlers. In the middle, batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar have been fearless, which has allowed the scoreboard to move at a brisk pace.

Krunal Pandya, who was yet to make an impact with the bat, played a match-winning knock against the Capitals. RCB had also lacked the power-hitting quotient in the death overs, but with the likes of Tim David, Romario Shepherd and Jitesh Sharma, they have players with the ability to smash sixes at will.

Coming to the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood has been the standout player for RCB and has made a consistent impact for the team. He is currently the purple cap holder and has been supported brilliantly by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Yash Dayal has also done a reasonable job, while the spin duo Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have complemented each other perfectly.

#3 Functioning well as a unit

Suyash Sharma, the leggie, might not have picked a truckload of wickets, but he has controlled the game in the middle overs with his economical bowling.

Krunal Pandya has developed several new skills, with his bouncers troubling opposition batters. With a match-winning knock against DC, he has fit in perfectly in RCB colours.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal has also managed to realise his potential on his return to RCB. With his aggressive approach, he has occasionally eased the pressure on Virat Kohli. So far, he has scored 230 runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.36, which is significantly higher than his career strike rate.

Yash Dayal, who was retained by RCB ahead of the season, has also complemented the likes of Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar, so all in all, the RCB squad looks a world-beating force at this stage.

