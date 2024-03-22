3 reasons why RCB are the favorites to win IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a good few weeks lately. The women's team clinched the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), and the Unbox event was a resounding success in front of a full house at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Now, RCB will embark on another iteration of a familiar quest - trying to win the Indian Premier League (IPL). Faf du Plessis and Co. are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 season opener at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Bengaluru haven't reached the final of the IPL since the 2016 edition, and playoff appearances haven't been a given either. However, the franchise might just be in prime position to ride their recent wave of positivity and well and truly etch 2024 into the history books.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Here are three reasons why RCB are the favorites to win IPL 2024.

#3 RCB's bench can be tapped into if needed

West Indies v England - 2nd T20I

Over the years, RCB haven't exactly been known for their bench strength. When things have gone wrong, the think tank have struggled to pick players from the sidelines who can immediately enter the fray and make an impact.

This time around, things might be a bit different for them. Will Jacks is expected to be on the bench to kick off the campaign, and the Englishman has been in sizzling form lately. Other overseas backups like Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley and Tom Curran have a lot going for them as well.

Even in the Indian department, two of Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai could be waiting in the wings for their chances. There are a few talented names in the bowling unit as well, including the relatively unknown Himanshu Sharma.

#2 There's enough talent in the Bangalore bowling lineup even without big names

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 5

RCB's bowling attack seems to have downgraded from last year, with the likes of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood having moved on. While that may be true, there's still plenty of talent in that department.

Yash Dayal was one of the Bengaluru's key signings at the IPL 2024 auction. The left-armer is a talented bowler who can swing the new ball and has other tricks in his armory.

Dayal will have Akash Deep and Vyshak Vijaykumar for company. While the former recently made his India debut and impressed, the latter received a fast-bowling contract from the BCCI and is clearly in the scheme of things.

Himanshu is a talented bowler who could have a breakout season, while the likes of Mayank Dagar and Rajan Kumar are understated but consistent performers. Big names might be missing, but RCB have enough in the shed if they use their resources wisely.

#1 RCB have enough firepower in the top five

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

Following Cameron Green's acquisition from the Mumbai Indians, RCB have an explosive top five that will be their biggest strength heading into IPL 2024.

The fact that all five are right-handers might leave them a touch vulnerable to left-arm spin and leg-spin matchups, but the truth of the matter is that there's plenty of firepower in the lineup. Apart from Du Plessis and Virat Kohli who are consistent at the top of the order, the Royal Challengers can call upon the big-hitting pedigree of Glenn Maxwell and Green.

Add Rajat Patidar's class and well-rounded game into the mix, and RCB seem to have bolstered their batting lineup significantly when compared to last year.